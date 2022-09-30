The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury.

Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards:

Tua Tagovailoa injured after being slammed down #nfl pic.twitter.com/jlNiOly3zJ — Phip (@phleeep) September 30, 2022

The Dolphins QB was ruled out for the rest of the game with head and neck injuries. Tagovailoa was immediately shuttled into an ambulance after being carted off and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the live broadcast, he was still conscious as medical professionals took over.

As Tagovailoa was carted off the field, Bengals showered him with “Tua” chants.

Bengals fans just chanted “Tua” as he was carted off the field. 😞 Mad respect to Bengals nation #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/7DKTh2qPlu — Robbie Cochran (@finsfan37) September 30, 2022

Reactions immediately poured in on Twitter from fellow players, coaches, and fans expressing their concern and well wishes for Tagovailoa, including an emotional Ryan Fitzpatrick on Amazon’s broadcast. Fitzpatrick was Tua’s teammate with the Dolphins during the former Alabama product’s rookie season in 2020.

This comes just four days after Tagovailoa exited Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in which he suffered back and ankle injuries. It was initially reported that he potentially suffered a head injury as well, but he was cleared from the concussion protocol and returned for the second half.

On the short week, there was speculation Miami would rest Tagovailoa for Thursday’s matchup with the Bengals. When asked about his injuries by reporters, the quarterback was more concerned with the impact of his back injury.

News is still trickling in on his current state, but the good news is that Tua currently has no issues with movement of his extremities. From the Dolphins’ official Twitter account:

“Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”

Prayers out for Tua Tagovailoa as he enters his road to recovery from this scary injury.