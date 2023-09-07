The Atlanta Dream have had a roller coaster of a season. Despite uneven and inconsistent play, they have managed to clinch a playoff berth. They are currently 18-20 and in sixth place in the WNBA standings. With two games remaining in the regular season, they can potentially get as high as the fifth seed as they are only one game back of the Minnesota Lynx. They might have to do so without a key member of their team, however. Key backup point guard Aari McDonald appeared on the Dream injury report as being out for Friday's game against the Washington Mystics due to personal reasons.

https://x.com/underdog__wnba/status/1699905896753619080?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Aari McDonald has been a key player for the Dream this season since she returned from injury. She suffered a shoulder injury early in the season after only five games and she returned to the lineup following the All-Star break. She is in her third season with the Dream after they selected her with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

This season, McDonald has suited up in 23 games for the Dream including nine starts in a little over 23 minutes per game. She's been averaging 8.0 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

McDonald is signed to her rookie deal and is still under contract for at least one more season. She can hit restricted free agency in 2025. If the Dream want to make a strong playoff showing, they'll need her contributions.