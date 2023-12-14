Dying Light 2 Stay Human becomes full of Winter Tales this Holiday Season

Explore festive celebrations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human with Winter Party event, featuring challenges, rewards, and Winter Tales update.

Techland is celebrating the holiday season by hosting a Winter Party in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, transforming the game into a festive playground. Starting Tuesday, December 19, at 7 am PT / 9 am ET / 3 pm GMT, the city of Villedor will become a winter wonderland under the Gifts from Above event. During this time, players will have the opportunity to partake in unique holiday-themed activities and challenges.

The event will feature Santa Airdrops, allowing players to hunt for seasonal gifts scattered throughout the game. Additionally, players will encounter Uncle Snow, a mysterious new character who will offer battles and present opportunities to secure more rewards. Participants who accomplish various event goals can expect to receive exclusive rewards, including cozy outfits and the Gingerbread Infected Charm.

Ho-ho-ho, it’s Tymon here! 🎅 Are you ready for the next update in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, winter celebrations, and even some snow in Villedor? 📖Give the latest Dev Blog a read and learn what our team has prepared this time. We know that you were good this year, so the… pic.twitter.com/B6w2bkWuAp — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) December 14, 2023

In addition to the main event, Baka’s Winter Market, located by the Bazaar, will offer a range of festive items for players to purchase. Here, players can use Sweets, a special currency earned by defeating Naughty Infected, to buy holiday-themed goods. These Naughty Infected, adapting to the seasonal spirit, will appear in festive costumes, adding to the overall holiday ambiance.

The Winter Party is set to conclude on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 am PT / 5 am ET / 11 am GMT, marking an extensive holiday celebration period for players. This year, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will also introduce the Grim Santa Bundle, available for 500 DL Points. The bundle comprises the Grim Santa Outfit, Gear, Paraglider, North Polearm weapon, and its blueprint. In a show of holiday generosity, Techland is also offering the Hakon Bundle for free, starting on December 19, as part of the Winter Tales Event.

Moreover, the Winter Tales Update brings a treasure trove of new features to the game. This update includes new enemy variants, explosive weapons like knives and shurikens, additional Board Quests, new finishers, and the much-awaited cross-gen save feature for PlayStation 5. The update, commencing on December 19th at 4 pm CET (3 pm UK), promises to keep players engaged and excited throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Techland also released an infographic highlighting interesting game statistics, underscoring the game’s dynamic community and content. Notably, the Nutcracker's Saber is the most commonly used weapon, and The Walking Dead skin bundle is the most popular among players. The infographic also revealed that over 1 million arrows have been fired and more than 51.4 million heads have been severed in the game in 2023, illustrating the game's high engagement and action-packed gameplay.