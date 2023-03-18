Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now Steam Deck verified, shares Techland.

Although this doesn’t mean the game is any more playable on the Steam Deck than it previously did, at least it doesn’t take a lot of fiddling and testing anymore to know that Dying Light 2 Stay Human runs well on the Setam Deck. As far as we could tell, the game didn’t receive an update that would have improved the game’s performance; this is just Techland now announcing that their game is Steam Deck verified. As such, the game will also now appear more prominently on Steam Deck storefronts, as well as appear on your Steam Deck’s library as “Great on Steam Deck.”

To celebrate this milestone, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have the “Egg-splosive hunt” event that will run from now until March 24, 2023. The Chicken Bundle including the Rooster Suit, Chicken Claw, and Chicken Wings, will be available for purchase starting March 25, 2023, for $2.99.

Right now, all variations of Dying Light 2 Stay Human are discounted for the Steam Spring Sale. The base game is 50% off, the Deluxe Edition is 45% off, and the Ultimate Edition is 30% off. The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions come with them an official story DLC and cosmetic bonuses.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human came out last year to middling reviews, with many critics lamenting the game’s bloatedness and descent to mainstream open-world gaming tropes, making the game less unique and losing its identity from the original. The game is still a nice title to snag, especially now that the game is half its price at the Steam Spring Sale is now Steam Deck verified.

