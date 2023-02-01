Techland, the developers behind Dying Light 2, announced its plans for Dying Light 2’s anniversary event, dubbed Bloody Anniversary, which includes various rewards, as well as Twitch Drops.

They also held an Anniversary Stream on the Techland Twitch channel, in which they detailed their Roadmap for the year alongside the game’s anniversary event. Let’s go through the Bloody Anniversary event of Dying Light 2 first.

The Bloody Anniversary event is currently ongoing and will end on February 8, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST. As the name implies, the event is really bloody, as it involves having the player cut off enemy limbs. As for how many, you can take a look at the list below. The list also includes the rewards players will get for each milestone

Participation Goal Cut off at least one enemy limb Rewards the Bloody Anniversary Charm and Tokens

TGG Warm-Up Goal Cut off at least 250 enemy limbs Rewards the Wolfclaw

Personal Goal Cut off at least 800 enemy limbs Rewards the Rais Outfit and Rais’s Paraglider

TGG Global Goal Cut off at least 60,000,000 enemy limbs Rewards the Volatile Mask



You will need to cut a minimum of 800 enemy limbs to receive the solo rewards. Of course, you shouldn’t stop there. As the final goal’s name implies, players all over the world will be contributing to this event. As such cutting even more limbs will help players reach the Global Goal faster. Either way, you will be dismembering enemies a lot in your playthrough anyway, so it shouldn’t be too hard. Players can track their progress to see how close they are to reaching their goals.

Other than that, there is also an ongoing Twitch Drops event. To participate, players must first link their Twitch account and their Techland GG (TGG) account. Afterward, they need to watch anyone streaming Dying Light 2 and have Drops enabled. After watching for one hour, the player will then receive the Bozak Bow.

Now, let’s take a look at the Roadmap for 2023. February will be a jam-packed month for Dying Light 2, as they will be having two events, one of which is the ongoing Bloody Anniversary event. There will also be a Dropkick weekend event which will happen on February 9 to 13. Although there aren’t many details yet, it will definitely involve the fan-favorite move. Other than that, there will also be a Community Update, as well as the introduction of Cross-gen Co-op and Steam Deck support. This Co-op introduction will most likely be tied to the planned dynamic competitions. Legend Levels will also be introduced this month. Finally, there are three bundles going up for sale, one of which you can get from the ongoing event.

The next update will arrive in April and will include an upgrade to the game’s combat physics and brutality. It will also bring TGG quests and Gear Transmog, allowing players to change their equipment’s appearance. Players will then have to wait until June when the team will introduce a new night experience, as well as roaming volatiles. Not only that, but they will also be making improvements to the flow of the game’s parkour. FInally, in late 2023, TGG will release the game’s second DLC, which will bring a new story, as well as new locations and weapons.

That’s all the information we have about Dying Light 2’s Bloody Anniversary event and its rewards, as well as the Twitch Drops. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.