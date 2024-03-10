The Philadelphia Eagles got a great career from Jason Kelce but now the superstar center is set to move on to the next phase of his life. Kelce broke out in tears as he announced his next chapter and said goodbye to the franchise that made him a household name. Meanwhile another Eagles legend on the defensive side of the line announced his return recently.
As Jason Kelce prepares to leave the ‘Birds for good, the longtime fan favorite is reveling in the spotlight and enjoying an awesome retirement gesture from one of the NFL's all-time great quarterbacks.
Eagles Get Drew Brees Gesture
A report from NBC Sports Philadelphia shared the news regarding Brees' granting of 13 scholarships to walk-on college athletes in Jason Kelce's name. Kelce's career began as a walk-on linebacker at the University of Cincinnati for the Bearcats.
“These scholarships represent more than just financial aid,” Brees said according to NBC. “It is a perfectly unique nod to his years played in the NFL where his journey began (a walk-on in college as a linebacker at the University of Cincinnati.”
Brees' Ode to Walk-on ‘Spirit'
Brees continued to praise the Eagles star.
“They're a salute to the relentless spirit and unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, mirroring the qualities that Jason Kelce showcased throughout his career.
“With this initiative, your inspirational spirit will continue to guide and motivate future generations. Thank you and here's to the spirit of the walk-on.”