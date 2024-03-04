Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday, and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was seen in the first row of the audience during Jason Kelce's speech, tearing up.
Travis Kelce was emotional as his brother Jason announced his retirement from the NFL 🫶
(via @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/so6GFlIUEG
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2024
Through the New Heights Podcast, it is easy to see the great relationship that Jason and Travis Kelce have. The two are close, despite the fact that the two faced off against each other in Super Bowl 57, when the Chiefs came out on top over the Eagles.
Jason returned for the 2023 season, trying to win a championship with the Eagles before the end of his career, and now he is moving on from playing. Travis Kelce will continue to try to add more championships to his resume with the Chiefs.
Following his retirement, Jason Kelce leaves the Eagles and the NFL after 13 years, seven trips to the pro bowl, six All-Pro appearances and one Super Bowl win. He is a sure-fire hall of famer.
When it is all said and done, it is likely that both Jason and Travis Kelce end up in the hall of fame. We now know how Jason Kelce's career came to an end, and now we will watch Travis in the later stages in his career. He will look to win his third Super Bowl in a row with the Chiefs, and fourth overall.
Now, Jason will move on and likely still be seen, whether it be his podcast with Travis, or potentially in broadcast settings come next season.