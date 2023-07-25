Coming off of a Super Bowl loss, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to do everything in their power to remedy their defeat and make another championship run. While the Eagles are already lush with receiving talent, Philadelphia still wants to take a look at a former New England Patriots wideout.

The Eagles worked out former New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Philadelphia would go on to sign fellow receiver Deon Cain after his work out, via Pro Football Talk.

Harry was most recently a member of the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in seven games. He caught just seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Originally, Harry was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three years with the Patriots, starting 18 games and appearing in 33 overall. Harry caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his time in New England.

Harry has yet to live up to his first-round pedigree. His career-high in yardage is 309 while his highest touchdown total is two. He has never caught more than 33 passes in a season. However, the Eagles still seem intrigued by what Harry can bring to the table.

The Eagles' passing game will be primarily dictated by AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. If Harry even made the team he would need to battle it out for one of the last roster sports. But as Philadelphia looks to put their Super Bowl loss behind them, the Eagles will see if N'Keal Harry could help the team succeed; even just in training camp.