The Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Their offensive weapons are among the best in the league with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith leading the way.

Another player who could play a big role in the Eagles' offense in 2023 is Quez Watkins. Head coach Nick Sirianni gave high praise to Watkins and loves the way he is approaching practice.

“A lot of guys are standing out to me. I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said. “I love his attitude, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him [a feeling that] — he’s never said this — but oh, some people think I stink? That’s how he’s attacked every day. That’s how he’s attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”

Watkins had a mini breakout in 2021, catching 43 passes for 647 receiving yards and one touchdown. He regressed in 2022 though he stayed healthy and played in all 17 games. He had 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns last season.

How Quez Watkins fits into Eagles offense

Watkins is obviously familiar with the Eagles offensive scheme having been there for three years now. He'll need to step up this season though if he wants to have a long-term future in Philadelphia.

Watkins is best suited to be in the slot for the Eagles and it was his spot to secure last season. He was never threatened by Zach Pascal for snaps or targets but was unable to stand out and firmly plant himself as the No. 3 receiving option for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles brought in another veteran pass-catcher this offseason, signing Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract. Zaccheaus played every game for the Atlanta Falcons over the last two seasons. He had his best year in 2022, notching career highs in catches (40) receiving yards (533) and touchdowns (3).

With this being the final year of Quez Watkins' rookie deal, he and Zaccheaus will likely battle it out all season long for reps and targets. Nick Sirianni and the Eagles' coaching staff have a lot of mouths to feed. Having this many good impact players on offense that you can trust is a good thing, but problems could arise if the units aren’t playing together as a team and focusing on the common goal.