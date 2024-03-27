New Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sat down with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on the New Heights Podcast this week, and he got real on his free agent process, saying that the Houston Texans were the main team on his radar before he ended up signing with the Eagles.
“The first team that had like my first interest was Houston,” Saquon Barkley said on the New Heights Podcast. “I got to communicate with CJ and a couple of those buys, but this is before like, you know when you can actually put offers on the table and talk to teams. Then as it got closer and you start hearing words, and it's like okay, like you know, Philly, I probably never imagined myself playing with Philly you know six years ago. But it was like, I get to come back to Pennsylvania, my family is from Pennsylvania, my lady, our kids, like Grandmas, all that from Pennsylvania. So We're already close, we get to get closer, and get a chance to compete. I got to admire them from afar, admire you know, what he was able to build over there, and get to be able to be part of that culture. It was a no brainer for me.”
Barkley adds another weapon to an Eagles offense that is dangerous on paper. It will be on Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to set the unit up for success. The talent is there.
Saquon Barkley's impressions on Philadelphia before and after joining the Eagles
While sitting down on the New Heights Podcast, Barkley also discussed what it was like to play in Philadelphia on the road, compared to how he is being welcomed after joining the Eagles.
“I think it's been great the reception's been great you know,” Barkley said on New Heights. “I was there the other day house shopping, I got a free bagel, free sandwich, you know get something free for me. It was weird because if I was to go back to Philly, they'll talk s*** and like whatever, you know how fans be like. But like, I would know some of those fans personally because I'm from that area, and like when I was a kid growing up my nickname Say Say, so I would hear like ‘Say say you f***ing suck' and I'm like you can't see, but I'm like I definitely know you, like we played high school ball together or something like that.”
Barkley is returning to Pennsylvania, where he played college football with Penn State. It will be interesting to see how Barkley fares with the Eagles in 2024. It is the best team he has been a part of on paper. He hopes to help the team achieve lofty goals.