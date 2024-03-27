The Philadelphia Eagles were forced to enter the offseason early. After a big Super Bowl run in the previous year, they got bounced and had to immediately find answers. Since then, the Nick Sirianni-led squad kept winning in NFL Free Agency. They got stacked with signings of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Devin White, Saquon Barkley, and Devante Parker. This squad now has all the capabilities to get another shot at football immortality during the Jalen Hurts era. However, one person who will not experience that is Jason Kelce.
The Eagles center had to retire to focus on himself and his family. He also gets to enjoy talking about football and life alongside his brother, Travis Kelce, on the New Heights podcast. But, Jason Kelce could not help but be in awe of these big NFL Free Agency acquisitions. He even described the Eagles' haul as ‘being a kid in a candy store.'
Saquon Barkley heard this loud and clear. He then proceeded to recruit Jason Kelce to come back to the Eagles system with only a handful of words.
“You don't gotta watch it, you know?” the Eagles running back declared.
Now, they may have just laughed it off. But, the center may still have some juice left in the tank if he does choose to return. The tush push is still legal and he will get some help to protect Jalen Hurts with guys like Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and Tyler Steen. If fatigue does hit him, Nick Sirianni can easily plug in Cam Jurgens to snap the ball for the Eagles.
Moreover, this would also not be the first time a big-name star comes back to the NFL. Tom Brady just recently did it and got his dream farewell tour. However, all of this might be past Jason Kelce at this point. The big man had his body suffer a lot from blocking and creating plays. After all, he and his wife, Kyle Kelce, are still active members of the Eagles organization. The feeling of stepping away from the game completely will not linger as much.
A big Eagles legend with an even bigger passion
Kelce is one of the most relatable stories in the league. He was an undersized offensive lineman entering the draft after a stellar career with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Andy Reid put his trust in him and made sure to repay it with his effort on the field. He would then go on to play 12 seasons, notch seven Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods, win a Super Bowl, and give the best post-championship speech in sports history while wearing a mummer attire.
He now focuses on relaxing while giving back to the Philadelphia community. Kelce loved the Eagles and its fans so much that he wanted to see all of them thrive. This is why he started (Be)Philly which helps local public schools in the area. More of this is likely to come given that he can focus on these foundations and the ones the Eagles have.