Errol Spence Jr. could beat Terence Crawford in a potential rematch — but there's a catch.

Spence suffered the first defeat of his career following a ninth-round TKO loss to Crawford in their welterweight title unification clash this past weekend.

“The Truth” was dropped three times en route to the finish in what was a completely one-sided fight.

Battered and bruised, Spence revealed post-fight that he planned on activating the rematch clause whereby a second fight between the pair would take place before the end of the year.

Many feel an immediate rematch is unnecessary, especially as there's little to convince people that the result would be any different in a second fight.

Porter — who faced and lost to both men — feels differently as he believes Spence is more than capable of making the adjustments and coming back strong.

However, that seems dependent on the rematch being contested at 154 pounds rather than 147.

“I’m an advocate for the rematch,” Porter told TMZ Sports (via Boxing Scene). “I believe wholeheartedly in Errol Spence Jr. Errol Spence has the ability to make adjustments.

“He has the ability to come in stronger, especially at 154. And mentally, he’s strong. I think that this is now just a wrinkle on his career and I think he wants to fix that wrinkle.”

The rematch could actually take place at 154 which would do just nicely for Spence given that he claimed pre-fight that he had outgrown 147.

However, the choice is solely up to Crawford since he won the first fight.