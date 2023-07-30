The rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. could look very different.

Crawford shocked the world when he not only defeated Spence, but battered and dominated him with three knockdowns en route to a ninth-round TKO victory last night.

As a result, “Bud” became the unified and undisputed champion at 147 pounds as well as now being regarded as arguably the greatest welterweight of today's generation.

Spence offered no excuses and acknowledged Crawford was the better man on the night.

He also revealed he planned on activating the rematch clause in their fight contract and hoped it would take place before the end of the year.

Whether the rematch will take place at 147 pounds, however, is the question.

Leading up to the highly-anticipated welterweight title unification clash, it was reported that the winner could choose the weight for the rematch.

If it was Spence, there was no doubt he'd opt for the rematch to take place at 154 pounds as he previously claimed he had outgrown competing at 147 pounds.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spence was even set for a 154-pound matchup with former welterweight champion Keith Thurman in the summer before the Crawford fight eventually became a reality.

“It's been kind of hard,” Spence told Boxing Scene of making the welterweight limit. “But I've got a nutritionist and a dietician to make sure I'm eating the right foods and make sure I'm good. But it's definitely hard. It's definitely a struggle.

“It's always hard, but yeah, this is the last time, definitely. I'm a lot older. I'm not as young as I used to be, so you know, you can't be putting your body through that much to fight.”

However, with Crawford winning the first fight, it remains to be seen if he's as open as Spence in having the sequel take place at 154 pounds.

While he's just 1 1/2 inches shorter than Spence (while being two years older), Crawford also won his first title at 135 pounds. Spence, meanwhile, has competed at 147 pounds in all but one of his career fights.

That said, Crawford has expressed an interest in the past in moving up to super welterweight.

He was notably interested in fighting undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo before the latter eventually signed a contract to face Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 30.

So perhaps, we could see the rematch at 154 pounds?