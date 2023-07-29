Being one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers is a profitable venture. Just ask Terence Crawford, who has held that title for several years, allowing him to become a millionaire several times over. Terence Crawford's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $8 million.

It might be surprising for some boxing fans to learn that Crawford is thought to be worth less than eight figures in 2023. That could soon change, considering his purse for a couple of fights is set to eclipse what he earned for most of his boxing career. Let's look at Terence Crawford's net worth in 2023.

Terence Crawford's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 million

From winning his first professional fight months before his 21st birthday to winning world titles in three different weight classes, Crawford is one of the best boxers of his era. Terence Crawford's net worth in 2023 sits at about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Crawford is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. His name doesn't carry the same recognition as the likes of Canelo Alvarez or Tyson Fury, but Crawford's accomplishments over the last 15 years take a backseat to nobody. Crawford has tremendous power, winning a large majority of his fights by knockout. His defense and counter-punching have also helped make Crawford a terrific boxer at lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight. For a decade straight, Crawford has been in possession of at least one world championship.

Crawford's net worth in 2023 makes him a wealthy man when compared to the general public. When it comes to the world's elite athletes, however, the boxer isn't even in the same stratosphere. The highest-paid NBA players earn more than five times Crawford's net worth per year. The same goes for the best NFL quarterbacks. Thanks to LIV Golf, former PGA Tour players are even getting contracts worth at least $100 million. The richest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather, has a net worth that approaches half a billion dollars.

When did Terence Crawford become a professional boxer?

Crawford made his professional boxing debut on March 14, 2008 against Brian Cummings. In a sign of what was to come, Crawford didn't even need the whole first round to knock Cummings out and pick up his first victory. Crawford would go on to win 20 straight fights over five years before getting his first shot at a world championship.

On June 15, 2013, Crawford defeated Alejandro Sanabria by TKO in the sixth round to claim the vacant NABO lightweight title. Crawford would go on to win three different titles in the 135-pound weight class before making the move up to light welterweight. Crawford was just as dominant at 140 pounds. A sixth-round knockout of Thomas Dulorme made Crawford the WBO light welterweight champion on April 18, 2015. Crawford went undefeated in the division, going 7-0 with six victories by early stoppage as a 140-pound fighter.

When Crawford moved up to 147 pounds, he sufficiently answered any questions about keeping his power as a welterweight. On June 9, 2018, Crawford knocked Jeff Horn out in the ninth round of their fight to take the WBO welterweight title that Horn had taken from Manny Pacquiao a year earlier. Crawford retained the 147-pound belt against several brand names, beating the likes of Amir Khan, Kell Brook and Shawn Porter via TKO. With a

Terence Crawford's current contract

Crawford has been a free agent since leaving Top Rank in 2021. Crawford was with the promotion for a decade and signed a multi-year contract extension with Top Rank in 2018. Crawford's contract reportedly paid him a purse of more than $3 million for each fight. In his last bout with Top Rank, Crawford reportedly earned north of $6 million with his victory over Porter on Nov. 20, 2021 In January 2022, Crawford sued Top Rank for nearly $10 million, alleging racial bias by chairman Bob Arum.

In his first fight after his Top Rank contract expired, Crawford received a $10 million purse from BLK Prime. Crawford remained undefeated, knocking out David Avanesyan to retain his WBO welterweight title and improve his record to 39-0. Only nine of those victories were determined by the judges' scorecards.

The Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. is arguably the biggest boxing match of 2023. The two undefeated boxers will each earn eight figures for their undisputed championship fight, according to ESPN. Crawford and Spence Jr. could end up meeting in the ring on multiple occasions. A rematch might make financial sense for both fighters.

Now that he's no longer beholden to one promotion and is competing in one of the biggest super-fights of the last few years, Terence Crawford's net worth in 2023 could explode before the year is over.