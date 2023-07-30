Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford went head-to-head at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The crowd was treated to a dominant performance from Crawford, who secured the welterweight championship with a TKO early in the ninth round. He knocked Spence down three times on his way to the win.

Stars from around the sports world reacted to Crawford's decisive victory over Spence. Crawford improved to 40-0 with 31 KOs and became the undisputed welterweight champion for the second time in his career. Spence suffered a cut above his right eye in Round 3 and was outdone 185-96 in total punches, 87-33 in jabs and 98-63 in power punches. This was despite the fact that Spence threw 480 total punches while Crawford tallied just 369.

Spence, whose record fell to 28-1 with 22 KOs after the defeat, sounds eager to set up a rematch according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

“Hell yeah, we got to do it again,” Errol Spence Jr. said, via ESPN. “I'm going to be a lot better. It's going to be a lot closer. It's probably going to be in December because [the rematch is supposed to happen] before the end of the year.”

There is a bidirectional rematch clause for the fight that must be activated within 30 days after the first meeting in the ring. Since Crawford won, he gets to choose whether it takes place at 147 pounds, which this fight was, or 154 pounds.

If a rematch were to be agreed to, after getting beat by Terence Crawford in that manner, Errol Spence Jr. would have to make his words meaningful and be a lot better.