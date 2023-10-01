Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is set to make his 2023 season debut in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. After not playing the first three weeks of the season due to a thigh injury, Patterson is active for Sunday despite being limited in practice all week and previously carrying a questionable designation.

New card in the deck pic.twitter.com/DfsygFir3m — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 1, 2023

Patterson's presence will be a welcome one for Desmond Ridder and Atlanta's offense. The Falcons are 2-1 to start this season, but they're coming off an ugly 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Atlanta managed only 183 yards of offense in the loss, including just 44 on the ground.

Patterson has blossomed into a versatile weapon for the Falcons since joining the team in 2021. Once mostly known for his prowess as a kick returner, Atlanta made him into a running back, which immediately paid dividends. In 2021, he rushed for 618 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. His receiving numbers dipped last season, but he increased his rushing output to 695 yards and eight touchdowns despite playing in only 13 games compared to the 16 he played in 2021.

It's unclear just how much the Falcons will use Patterson in Week 4 against the Jaguars given he's coming off this injury, but don't be surprised to see some creativity with him even if he's limited. They even created a new “Joker” position for him before this season because of his versatility. This should be a fascinating matchup in London as Atlanta looks to move to 3-1 on the season, with Jacksonville trying to bounce back from a disastrous showing against the Houston Texans.