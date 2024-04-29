No team is perfect in the NFL. Some, however, are far worse than others in how they construct a team. And if you want to get a real good glimpse of just how a team is run, watch how they draft—it could reveal a lot. So, what does that say about the Falcons after the 2024 NFL Draft?
Raheem Morris' first year as the Falcons' head coach is going to be interesting based on how it looks. The former Falcons defensive coordinator, just four years ago, wasn't exactly fans' No. 1 pick to begin with, especially with future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick interviewing for the job.
Morris, along with general manager Terry Fontenot, quickly put Falcons fans at ease with their actions during free agency. From the jump, they went out and grabbed quarterback Kirk Cousins, which, when all things are said and done, will be an integral part of the Morris era in Atlanta. Along with a few more acquisitions, Morris' tenure was beginning with more promise than expected.
But then came the draft. And now the questioning of this franchise has been put back into question all over again. So, with that said, let's look at the biggest mistakes the Falcons made in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall
Let's start with the most obvious first, shall we? Everyone from downtown Detroit to Flowery Branch, Georgia, was stunned at the Falcons' decision to draft Penix with their first-round pick at No. 8 overall. That's because at first glance, this is one of the most jarring picks possibly in NFL history. However, it's multilayered.
Morris and Fontenot did their due diligence and snatched up Kirk Cousins in free agency, although that in and of itself may come back to bite them due to alleged tampering issues (we'll get back to this shortly). Automatically, the Falcons then upgraded their starting quarterback position from the last three seasons, as that has been the largest missing piece.
That essentially left the Falcons with finally going after a notable pass rusher, something by which the team has avoided over the last several years of really addressing. But being that it is Atlanta, it wouldn't have been shocking if the team would have drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was picked at No. 9 by the Chicago Bears. Would it have been a major need? No. But it would have warranted much less scrutiny than what they ended up doing at No. 8.
Firstly, drafting Penix at No. 8 was much higher than most projections had him going. Heck, some didn't even have him going in the second round. The Falcons could have presumably traded down, earned more capital, and still taken Penix.
Secondly, this makes the Falcons seem less certain of what they have in Cousins, whether that's because of his coming off an Achilles injury, age, or maybe future production. Not to mention, it makes them look extremely dumb for paying $100 million guaranteed.
Finally, do the Falcons know their future fate regarding these tampering allegations? They were able to avoid any penalties during the 2024 NFL Draft, but do they have a good idea of what's coming potentially in future draft picks? They may be thinking ahead in the future more than we know.
Again, this pick is so multilayered where it's hard to call this pick a complete mistake only because its ramifications won't be truly known until years past. But as of this moment, heading into the 2024 season, it's very much a mistake.
The Falcons didn't draft a single cornerback
The most drafted position in the 2024 NFL Draft was the cornerback position with 36 total. The Falcons didn't pick a single one of them. Not one.
The backend of the Falcons' defense could have definitely used some help to put alongside AJ Terrell, who Atlanta exercised his fifth-year option last year. Fontenot has said he likes Terrell but it's still uncertain where that might lead as far as contract negotiations go in the future.
As of now, Terrell is a for sure starter in 2024 with Clark Phillips III the second, who will replace Jeff Okudah for good this upcoming season now that he's with the Houston Texans. There's slot corners like Dee Alford and Mike Hughes but it gets pretty bare after that.
Ultimately, this mistake is part of a trickle-down effect that started with the Penix pick. By not going after a pass rush in the first round, the Falcons moved up in the second round and went and got defensive line help by drafting Clemson's Ruke Orhohoro at No. 35 overall. What's unnerving about this pick, though, is that a much better defensive tackle prospect was there with Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, and better yet, two corners in Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry and Iowa's Cooper DeJean. There were six cornerbacks taken in the second round.
“First of all, we'll definitely continue to look at (cornerbacks),” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said, via the Falcons website. “It's 24/7/365. Once the draft ends, we're still going. Whether we're talking about a possible trade, whether we're talking about signing another player, that goes right up into the season.”