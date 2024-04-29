The Atlanta Falcons are having an eventful 2024 offseason. After signing former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract, the Falcons selected ex-Washington football QB Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft. The move puzzled many fans and analysts. However, Atlanta's reason for being locked in on Penix has come to light.
General manager Terry Fontenot provided murky but understandable insight into the shocking move after the draft. Fontenot began by explaining he did not believe Atlanta's move was wrong. Rather, it was simply something no one expected.
“It’s unconventional because no one expected it, right?” It’s unconventional because that’s human nature, to say we expect something. And we say, This is going to happen, and when someone does something different and more uncommon in terms of what we expect, you say it’s unconventional,” Fontenot said, per Sports Illustrated.
Next, Fontenot explained that passing up a prospect like Michael Penix was not something the Falcons felt they could do.
“If we don’t do a quarterback this year, then what’s going to be there next year? The year after?” Fontenot elaborated. “When are we going to be able to do it? Are we gonna win for a couple seasons and then not be able to win anymore to pull that off?”
The Falcons' move for Penix could pay off massively for them in the future. In addition, he provides insurance in case Kirk Cousins gets injured.
Penix had a stellar collegiate career. He started his journey with Indiana and transferred to the rising Washington football program in 2022. Penix experienced incredible improvement with the Huskies. He threw for a whopping 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2022-23. Then, Penix took his game to greater heights during his last year.
The star QB amassed a career-high 4,903 yards and 36 TDs in 2023-24, leading the Washington football squad to a national championship running-up season. Penix looks to be a great asset to the Falcons on an intriguing roster.
Falcons look to improve despite position clash
Atlanta finished the 2023-24 season with a 7-10 record, which placed them third in the NFC South. As a result, the squad failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Nevertheless, the Falcons have made decisive NFL free agency and draft moves to bolster their roster. They got things started by bringing in coveted QB Kirk Cousins.
Cousins has been one of the most reliable and productive QBs in the NFL. He started his career with the Washington Commanders when the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft. He steadily improved and made a massive jump in his fourth year.
In 2015, Cousins amassed 4,166 yards and 29 TDs. A later later, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod after throwing for a whopping career-high of 4,917 yards. The veteran QB continued his stout production by totaling five additional 4,000-yard-plus seasons in addition to three more Pro Bowl appearances.
Cousins dealt with injury woes during his last year with the Vikings, which caused him to play just eight games. The 35-year-old comes off a 2023 season where he garnered 2,331 yards and 18 TDs.
It will be interesting to see how he performs amid Michael Penix's arrival. Regardless of what happens, Atlanta wants their offense to step things up as they look to climb the NFC South.