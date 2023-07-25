Atlanta Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell is starting training camp on the Physically unable to perform list. It likely isn't how the Falcons had hoped Calais Campbell's time in Atlanta would start. Fortunately, his stint on the PUP list isn't expected to last for long.

According to multiple reports, Calais Campbell's trip to the PUP list isn't thought to be serious. Campbell is on the non-football injury list. The issue is considered to be minor, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and Campbell could be ready to play soon.

The Falcons signed Campbell in free agency to a one-year, $7 million contract. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and $4 million guaranteed.

Entering his 16th season, Campbell's days as a Pro Bowl pass rusher might be behind him. The veteran can still be a valuable contributor to Atlanta's defense. Campbell had 5.5 sacks in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The decision to place Campbell on the PUP list was one of many moves announced by the Falcons at the start of training camp. Atlanta also waived running back Caleb Huntley and re-signed tight end MyCole Pruitt. Huntley ran for 366 yards on 4.8 yards per carry before his 2022 campaign was cut short by an Achilles' tendon injury. Pruitt caught four touchdown passes for the Falcons last season.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Falcons ahead of training camp. With Tom Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor of retirement, Atlanta is viewed as a real threat to win the NFC South.

Atlanta last won the division in 2016.