Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder knows exactly who he needs to lean on in his first full season as the team's starter under center. In a recent interview with ESPN, Ridder spoke about the team's two “monsters”, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London.

Falcons QB @desmondridder spoke about Atlanta's young core on NFL Live 📈 "[Bijan Robinson's] explosiveness. You obviously see it on his film from Texas … his ability to play anywhere and do anything is just really huge." pic.twitter.com/syqeVhinir — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 18, 2023

“The easiest thing for me is just putting it where they can get it. They're two monsters outside of the ball. Just put it in their vicinity and they're able to go up and get it. The hardest thing would probably be missing, just because they're so big and they can cover a wide range of area. So, you know, it's hard to miss them.”

Ridder said that as long as he puts the ball in the vicinity of the Falcons' 6-foot-6 Pitts and the 6-foot-4 London, it will be “hard to miss them.”

It certainly helps a young quarterback like Ridder to have such tall targets in the passing game. But what helps even more is added reps.

And it seems like Ridder has been working at just that with his Falcons teammates. While he noted his “great” connection with London, he acknowledged that the chemistry with Pitts could have been better.

Ridder said that he worked to cultivate the on and off field connection with Pitts, while continuing to maintain the already-strong one he has with London.

In four starts as a rookie last year, Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes while throwing for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

As long as Ridder leans on the Falcons' monsters, the team should have an exciting and productive offense. Add in explosive rookie Bijan Robinson and this team could sneak up on people in 2023.