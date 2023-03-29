Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Atlanta Falcons intend to sign former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year contract in NFL Free Agency, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them,” wrote Rapoport. “The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds — again — on defense.”

The Falcons planned to host Calais Campbell on a visit in NFL Free Agency last week, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

“Campbell was recently released by the #Ravens, who kept the door open for his return,” Garafolo wrote in a March tweet. “But in the meantime, the 15-year veteran will meet with Atlanta.”

A former second-round selection out of Miami, Calais Campbell has played in 227 games and started in 208 since he was taken with the 50th overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. The six-time invitee to the Pro Bowl games and a one-time All-Pro selection garnered 15 seasons of NFL experience between the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. Campbell most recently earned an invite to the Pro Bowl games in 2020, when he combined for 28 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, six pass deflections and four sacks during his first year with Baltimore as the Ravens went 11-5 and placed second in the AFC North.

The Ravens announced they would release Calais Campbell before the start of NFL free agency. He expressed his love for Baltimore in a text to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson.

“Text from Calais Campbell on the next chapter of his NFL future after moving on from the #Ravens: ‘I love Baltimore, but everything happens for a reason,'” Anderson wrote in a tweet earlier this month. “I am going to be ready to dominate for someone next season.

“Some team is gonna get a beast out there.”