Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season is upon us. This signals the approaching stretch run. Whether you're aiming to secure a top seed, climb in the standings, or make a last-ditch effort for a playoff spot, your running back decisions are currently crucial. Our Week 10 fantasy RB PPR rankings are here to assist you in making the right choices and securing those essential wins for your team.

This week, there's a lot to cover. These include injuries, bye weeks, sleepers, and potential disappointments. We'll break it all down and keep updating this article throughout the week to keep you informed about the fantasy football running back landscape.

Here's a brief preview — Breece Hall has entered the top five among running backs due to a favorable matchup in Las Vegas. Rachaad White has also surged into the top 15. David Montgomery is making a comeback for the Lions, and we've ranked him ahead of his teammate, Jahmyr Gibbs. Both are suitable as No. 2 backs or flex options in Los Angeles.

Bye Teams

The Eagles, Rams, Dolphins, and Chiefs have a bye this week. This means D'Andre Swift, Raheem Mostert, Isiah Pacheco, Royce Freeman, and Darrell Henderson will be inactive. However, this also means that fantasy football owners won't have to contend with the above-average fantasy RB defenses of these teams. Philadelphia's top-ranked run defense has been formidable against most RBs, and the Rams and Chiefs haven't been much easier to face.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Our fantasy football RB top 10 list features many familiar names. These include standout players like Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey. Ekeler is known for his exceptional pass-catching abilities, while CMC remains one of the most reliable touchdown-scorers in the game. If he scores a touchdown this week, it will mark a record of 18 consecutive games with a touchdown.

Completing the top five are three PPR standouts. These are Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne Jr. All three have highly favorable matchups.

Our favorites continue with other prominent names, such as Jonathan Taylor of the Colts, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard going head-to-head, and reigning rushing king Josh Jacobs with an opportunity against a susceptible Jets run defense.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

While they may no longer be considered sleepers, Gus Edwards of the Ravens and Chuba Hubbard of the Panthers are now essential starters. Surprisingly, Edwards is only started in 62 percent of leagues, and Chuba Hubbard in just 44 percent. These backs have been performing exceptionally well and face little competition in their respective teams.

Don't underestimate Lions' rookie Jahmyr Gibbs when facing the Chargers just because veteran power back David Montgomery is expected to return. They have distinct playing styles. We also anticipate Detroit to continue utilizing Gibbs' pass-catching and playmaking skills in a high-scoring game. We saw this two weeks ago when he recorded 152 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with 37 receiving yards.

Fantasy Football Busts

Sure, Zack Moss remains a serviceable fantasy football option in deep leagues. Still, our expectations for him have diminished as Jonathan Taylor has established himself as the trusted option in the Colts' backfield. In Houston, the Texans' poor offensive line and underwhelming performances by Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary make it challenging to recommend them as flex options. This is especially true against the Bengals in Week 10.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Dameon Pierce missed Week 9 with an ankle injury, and his availability for Week 10 is uncertain. Keep an eye on his status throughout the week, as either he or backup Devin Singletary could serve as a low-end fantasy football flex option against the Bengals.

Khalil Herbert (ankle) and James Conner (knee) are eligible to come off the IR this week. Positive reports have emerged about Conner in Arizona. As such, his return against Atlanta is expected. However, there hasn't been much information on Herbert's status from Chicago. We'll closely monitor the practice reports leading up to Thursday night's game against Carolina. David Montgomery (ribs) is also expected to make a return for the Lions against the Chargers. That said, his condition will be closely monitored early in the week.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF @ JAC (1)

2. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. DET (5)

3. Alvin Kamara, NO @ MIN (7)

4. Breece Hall, NYJ @ LV (2)

5. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC vs. SF (4)

6. Josh Jacobs, LV vs. NYJ (6)

7. Tony Pollard, DAL vs. NYG (8)

8. Jonathan Taylor, IND @ NE (3)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN vs. HOU (9)

10. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ DAL (12)

11. Bijan Robinson, ATL @ ARI (10)

12. Aaron Jones, GB @ PIT (14)

13. Derrick Henry, TEN @ TB (11)

14. Rachaad White, TB vs. TEN (17)

15. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. IND (18)

16. Javonte Williams, DEN @ BUF (16)

17. Kenneth Walker III, SEA vs. WAS (13)

18. David Montgomery, DET @ LAC (15)

19. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET @ LAC (22)

20. James Cook, BUF vs. DEN (25)

21. Najee Harris, PIT vs. GB (23)

22. Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. NO (24)

23. Chuba Hubbard, CAR @ CHI (26)

24. Jaylen Warren, PIT vs. GB (29)

25. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS @ SEA (20)

26. Jerome Ford, CLE @ BAL (27)

27. Gus Edwards, BAL vs. CLE (19)

28. D'Onta Foreman, CHI vs. CAR (21)

29. Devin Singletary, HOU @ CIN (31)

30. Kareem Hunt, CLE @ BAL (35)

31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL @ ARI (28)

32. Zack Moss, IND @ NE (30)

33. Zach Charbonnet, SEA vs. WAS (32)

34. Tyjae Spears, TEN @ TB (36)

35. Ezekiel Elliott, NE vs. IND (33)

36. AJ Dillon, GB @ PIT (34)