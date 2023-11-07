The New York Jets were blown out by the LA Chargers in Week 9, and both Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were not at all happy about the loss.

The New York Jets fell to 4-4 after a 27-6 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football, and the offense continues to struggle mightily without Aaron Rodgers.

Now 30th in points per game and 31st in total yards per game, with only eight offensive touchdowns on the season, the frustration boiled over in the locker room after another defeat.

“It's inexcusable, man, and it's getting to the point where it's disappointing,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson explained, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“I hate coming off the field, looking our defense in the eyes and knowing that we have to send them back out there after three-and-out. Them boys are my dogs and they come out and ball. They put us in a great position. It's time for us to start returning the favor, man. It's time. We got to figure it out.”

Running back Breece Hall echoed those frustrations, saying that a few players have to “grow up” and do their jobs, per Cimini.

Jets' offense continues to fail

New York just couldn't get anything going in Week 9, and that starts with quarterback Zach Wilson, who had difficulty again getting the ball down the field. Although he completed 33-of-49 passes for 263 yards, “it doesn't tell the full story…He missed open receivers and didn't sense pressure well, as the offense sputtered in every imaginable way,” wrote Cimini.

The Jets defense was strong despite giving up 27 points; the unit sacked Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert five times, holding him to a career low 136 passing yards. But it wasn't enough for a team that is reeling without Rodgers in the AFC East.

“If you aren't angry, I would think something is wrong,” Wilson continued after catching seven passes on 13 targets for 80 yards.

“This is disappointing and it definitely messes with your psyche a little bit, but it's nothing we can't handle. We're professionals. We're going to push through this and it's going to be better on the back end. But, yeah, I'd be lying if I said that we were all content with what we're doing out on the field because we're not.”

The Jets will have an opportunity to get back in the win column against the 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.