Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler has some thoughts on the recent debate that has surrounded contracts that NFL running backs have been receiving. Ekeler had some friction with the Chargers during contract negotiations this past offseason, although the two sides were eventually able to agree for Ekeler's return for the 2023 campaign, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Ekeler recently stopped by the RG3 and The Ones Podcast with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to discuss the ongoing debate, as many other running backs have found themselves in a position similar to Ekeler's conundrum.

“If you are an impact player, you will make that position very valuable,” said Ekeler. “…It’s the individual that creates value, not the position…. In a short sense, you are a human battering ram… Watch any running back on any team, we are getting absolutely destroyed… no one is getting hit more than us.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Recent failed contract extension talks for several high-profile running backs around the league have opened up a debate on whether or not running backs are becoming undervalued by NFL teams. As other NFL positional salaries continue to skyrocket, running back contracts have remained relatively stagnant in recent seasons, which has raised concerns, especially given the high-injury nature of the position.

Ekeler joined the Chargers in 2017 after going undrafted in that year's NFL Draft following his college career at Western State. He has been a solid contributor to the Chargers' backfield ever since, and his contract is currently set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.