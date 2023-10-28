San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the opportunity to tie a longstanding NFL record this Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals. McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 16 straight games, which is one short of former Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore's NFL record with 17 consecutive games. With a touchdown versus the Bengals, McCaffrey will tie the record.

McCaffrey moved past Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and John Riggins when he scored versus the Minnesota Vikings last week. Simpson and Riggins had a streak of 15 straight games with a touchdown.

However, McCaffrey isn't that concerned with breaking the record. When asked about it earlier this week, the All-Pro more or less brushed the question aside.

“We just got to keep it going,” McCaffrey said. “I try not to talk about it. I’m just not going to talk about it and keep it rolling,” Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“You have play each week as if it’s its own,” McCaffrey said. “That’s really what I try to do. It’s the NFL. Every team is good. I don’t care what their record is. That’s why they say, ‘Any given Sunday' … “That’s what it boils down to. It’s really just one week at a time and treating it that way.”

Christian McCaffrey has already broken the 49ers franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice previously held the record with a 12-game touchdown streak. Overall this season, McCaffrey has 125 carries for 598 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns.