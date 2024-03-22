The first round of March Madness has just gone underway and most brackets are already down the drain. With the eliminations of Kentucky basketball and BYU basketball at the hands of 14th and 11th-seeded teams (respectively), less than 1% of brackets remain intact — and Bijan Robinson's is one of them. The Atlanta Falcons rookie had both Kentucky and BYU heading out the door immediately, in addition to naming Texas basketball as the winner of the whole thing. (via the NCAA March Madness official X account)
.@Bijan5Robinson's bracket!
Longhorns win the title 🤘
Western Kentucky > Marquette 🤯
2️⃣ double-digit seeds in the Elite 8 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kFm4ZqLNNQ
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024
Once his bracket was posted, it drew plenty of reactions from users.
Bijan going for it all with these picks lol
— jion12345 (@jion_12345) March 18, 2024
bijan sees the future
— Ari (@ArimfGOLD) March 19, 2024
Bijan is perfect!
— Stadium (@Stadium) March 21, 2024
Looking good!
— Tommy (@tm1515152005) March 18, 2024
Bijan Robinson knows ball https://t.co/HxeaHao3gf
— 15 Seed Barstool Western (@BarstoolWestern) March 18, 2024
This bro is still perfect AND has us in the elite 8! Great day Mr.Robinson unbelievable https://t.co/gW2IFqrjvs
— Your feelings don't matter (@BADatpokeman) March 22, 2024
Even the Atlanta Falcons' official account chimed in, posting a picture of Robinson during his college days as a member of Texas football.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 18, 2024
Bijan Robinson bleeds orange in the collegiate scene
Robinson donned the orange jersey for three years so it's understandable why he has the Longhorns winning it all. His Texas football tenure was the reason why he garnered an eighth overall selection during the 2023 NFL draft.
Through three seasons as a Longhorn, Robinson rushed for a total of 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in 539 attempts. He also tallied 805 receiving yards and caught eight touchdown passes. His best year arguably came in 2022, where as a junior, he managed 1,580 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. Robinson was also named an All-American that year.
Can the Atlanta Falcons finally bounce back?
Going back to the present, Robinson's luck when it comes to predictions seems very high, so if he somehow forecasts a Falcons Super Bowl appearance, would it miraculously happen? Well…probably not, but the team's offseason moves show that they could indeed be a step closer.
The signing of Kirk Cousins headlines Atlanta's free agency this year. Realizing that Desmond Ridder wouldn't become the QB they needed, the Falcons acquired Cousins through a four-year, $180 million contract. The team then traded Ridder away in exchange for wideout Rondale Moore.
In addition to Moore, Darnell Mooney is another new face in the wide receiver rotation. Mooney was given a three-year, $39 million deal, something that a number of fans questioned. While the main culprit of doubt stems from his below-500-yard total in the last two seasons, two things can be noted here. One, the WR tallied 1,055 yards in 2021 and two, he's only had 61 targets in each of the previous two years.
$39 million is still plenty of money, but it seems like the Falcons management is banking on Cousins to unlock a Darnell Mooney resurgence alongside Drake London.
All in all, Bijan Robinson will be playing within an entirely new-look offense. And the running back's rookie season shows that he's ready for year two. In 2023, Robinson rushed for 976 yards and four touchdowns while adding an extra 487 yards and four scores in the receiving department.
The last time the Atlanta Falcons made the Super Bowl, what happened on the field was something that the state of Georgia would prefer to erase from memory. And ever since the year after their appearance, the team hasn't tasted a playoff game. Who knows? Maybe 2024 is their redemption season.