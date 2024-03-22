Nobody has ever filled out a perfect March Madness bracket and this year this is no exception. However, it appears Atlanta Falcons running back, Bijan Robinson, had one going after the first day. But Marquette seemingly ended the streak after taking down Western Kentucky.
The NCAA March Madness X account made a note of Robinson's bracket at the end of day one. He went 100% on the first day and the college basketball world loved what they saw.
.@Bijan5Robinson KNOWS BALL 🏀
His bracket is STILL perfect 😱#MarchMadness https://t.co/hhxN2JjYjj
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024
But it was short lived as Marquette won their game early on Friday. Even so, Bijan Robinson seemed to have some fun.
Man. We had fun 😌 https://t.co/VCunNQAQan
— Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) March 22, 2024
At the end of the day, having a perfect bracket going for as long as Robinson did is impressive. I don't know about you, but it feels like my brackets gets busted within the first two games of the tournament. But hey, there's a reason why it's called March Madness. It's complete chaos from start to finish.
This year's tournament has had its fill of upsets and thrilling contests. The biggest upset so far was Oakland taking down Kentucky on Thursday night. Which by the way, Bijan Robinson chose correctly on his bracket.
As for Marquette, they ran away with it against Western Kentucky. The Golden Eagles won the game 87-69 to advance to the second round. They look like one of the best teams in the nation right now and are a legitimate threat to make a deep run.
With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the remainder of the March Madness Tournament plays out. There are plenty of exciting teams to keep an eye on. With Marquette being one of them.
Bijan Robinson enjoying his offseason
The Falcons star seems to be enjoying his time off during the offseason. But he's likely still staying in shape and preparing for the 2024 season. He has high hopes and many view him as one of the best running backs in the league already. With a new coaching staff in Atlanta, we could see Bijan Robinson unlocked in this offense.
Last season, Robinson finished with 976 rushing yards, 487 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. We should expect to see the Falcons star improve upon those numbers next season. Atlanta has a solid offensive line and plenty of weapons as well. With Kirk Cousins under center, there's a chance this team becomes the best in the NFC South.