Can you trust Taysom Hill and Dalton Kincaid in fantasy football moving forward? Find out in our Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends list

Week 9 was a banner week for the fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em: tight ends series. New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill caught and threw touchdowns while leading the team with 11 carries for 52 yards. Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid continued to show out while filling in for the injured Dalton Knox, leading his team with ten catches. Both players were picked as tight ends to start last week. On the other side, suggested ‘Sits' Trey McBride and Kyle Pitts both finished with less than ten fantasy points.

With number-one tight end Travis Kelce on a bye week and Dallas Goedert likely headed to the injured reserve, can you trust these upstart tight ends moving forward? Find out in our Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em: tight ends list.

TEs to Start in Week 10

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Bengals)

Dalton Schultz continues to be a difficult tight end to predict from a fantasy football perspective. He had just two catches for five yards in Week 8 before going off for ten receptions and 130 yards in Week 9. He now has three games with less than three fantasy points and three games with more than 16 fantasy points.

In Week 10 he has a favorable matchup against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that just gave up ten catches to Kincaid last week. Cincy is also giving up a league-high 16.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, which is more than enough to make Schultz a must-start this week.

Bills' Dalton Kincaid (vs. Broncos)

Apparently, our fantasy football projections are very favorable for tight ends named Dalton this week. Kincaid is coming off a ten catch performance and has at least 15 fantasy points in each of the last three weeks. A weak Denver Broncos defense offers even more incentive (if you needed any) to start the talented rookie pass catcher. Keep Kincaid in your lineup for as long as Dawson Knox is out.

Cardinals' Trey McBride (vs. Falcons)

We suggested sitting McBride last week, and hopefully you did. The rookie had a modest three catches for 22 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. This week, he faces a softer Atlanta Falcons defense and gets a boost from the likely return of quarterback Kyle Murray.

Fellow tight end Zach Ertz — now on the injured reserve — averaged 11.2 fantasy points per game in 17 starts with Murray at quarterback across 2021 and 2022. Expect a similar total from McBride in Week 10.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Also Start: Saints' Taysom Hill (vs. Vikings)

TEs to Sit in Week 10

Browns' David Njoku (vs. Ravens)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku finally seems to be gaining some traction, racking up double-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games. Yet this week, the Browns face an elite Baltimore Ravens defense that has been especially effective when it comes to shutting down tight ends. The Ravens are allowing just 8.4 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and Njoku will be lucky to reach that total this weekend, which makes him an easy sit candidate for Week 10.

Buccaneers's Cade Otton (vs. Titans)

Cade Otton had something of a breakout game in Week 9, as he hauled in a season-high six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. That yardage total accounted for more than 40 percent of his receiving yards on the season, while he doubled his previous touchdown total. This just does not feel sustainable for Otton, who had previously not exceeded 11 fantasy points in a game this year. A tough matchup against a Tennessee Titans defense allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends further solidifies Otton's place on the bench in Week 10.

Packers' Luke Musgrave (vs. Steelers)

The Green Bay Packers offense showed some signs of life last week and tight end Luke Musgrave finished with 14.1 fantasy points — his highest total of the season. Still, the rookie is averaging just four targets per game over his last three contests and is facing a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is fifth-best in the league against tight ends. Keep Musgrave on the bench for this one.