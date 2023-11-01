Week 8 was another positive showing for fantasy football tight ends, as four players surpassed the 20-point mark in PPR leagues. What may be surprising though is the source of those strong performances.

Arizona Cardinals second-year tight end Trey McBride had a breakout game, finishing with 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. His 25.5 points led all tight ends. Meanwhile, the crafty Taysom Hill, often a tight end in name only, picked up 22.46 points thanks to a pair of rushing scores and a 44-yard pass (to go with a single catch) for the New Orleans Saints.

Can these breakout players continue to produce in Week 9? With Sam LaPorta, George Kittle, and Evan Engram all on byes this weekend, three of the top six fantasy football tight ends will not be playing in Week 9 — meaning many fantasy owners will have to scan the waiver wire for their ideal addition. These are the tight ends you should be starting (or avoiding), in Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 9

Bills' Dalton Kincaid (vs. Bengals)

With Dawson Knox on the injured reserve, rookie Dalton Kincaid finally got his chance to be the lead tight end in Buffalo. He stepped up to the challenge, posting five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. This week, he is facing a Cincinnati Bengals defense that allows a league-high 16.1 fantasy points per game for opposing tight ends, making him a must-start in all fantasy leagues.

Saints' Taysom Hill (vs. Bears)

Another week, another big game for Taysom Hill. The New Orleans Saints Swiss Army knife had one catch for 14 yards to go with nine carries for 63 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 8. He also completed a 44-yard pass. After inconsistent usage earlier in the year, it appears that the Saints are turning to Taysom Hill to jumpstart their offense. Start Hill against a weak Bears defense.

Commanders' Logan Thomas (vs. Patriots)

Widely seen as a boom or bust candidate, Logan Thomas has actually been rather consistent. The Washington Commanders tight end has at least seven fantasy points in all but one game and comes in at TE10 despite missing a game. With the New England Patriots ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL in pass defense, there is upside for Logan Thomas in Week 9.

TEs to Sit in Week 9

Cardinals' Trey McBride (vs. Browns)

Second-year tight end Trey McBride had a breakout game in Week 8, recording 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. He will be a fantasy asset moving forward and worth stashing on rosters, though he should not be in lineups this week. The Cleveland Browns are giving up just 5.9 fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends — by far the best in the NFL. Add and stash Trey McBride in Week 9.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (vs. Eagles)

Coming in at TE17 in fantasy, Jake Ferguson has been an inconsistent option at best this season. Ferguson is coming off a 14.7-point performance — tied for his best of the season — but had just 2.5 fantasy football points in his previous game. With his low floor, the ceiling is just not high enough to trust Jake Ferguson moving forward.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts (vs. Vikings)

Last week we lamented about the end of the short-lived two-tight end bonanza in Atlanta. The gold rush ended for Jonnu Smith (one catch for 13 yards in Week 8) and things are not much better for supposed number one Kyle Pitts. Pitts had 41 snaps on Sunday to Smith's 48, producing three catches for 35 yards on five targets. There is not much to like about the fantasy prospects of these Falcons tight ends this week.