As Week 17 of the NFL season rolls around, who should you be starting as your fantasy football quarterback?

Traditionally, quarterbacks are among the most reliable positions in fantasy football. But not this year. Even elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have experienced numerous bad games this season, while players like Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud have exceeded all expectations.

With so much unpredictability at the quarterback position, which players are worth starting for the fantasy playoffs? Find out in our Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 17

Rams' Matthew Stafford (vs. Giants)

After a middling but consistent first half of the season, Matthew Stafford has been a revelation for fantasy football managers in the playoffs. The Rams quarterback has five consecutive games with at least 18 fantasy points, with 14 touchdowns to just one interception in this stretch. That success should continue against the New York Giants in Week 17.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (vs. Eagles)

For all of their success this season, the Philadelphia Eagles offer one of the worst passing defenses in the league. Philly has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, giving Kyler Murray a high floor in this Week 17 contest.

Saints' Derek Carr (vs. Buccaneers)

Even with his ups and downs this year, it is difficult to believe that ESPN ranks Derek Carr 21st among quarterbacks this week in projected fantasy points — below Denver Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham (zero pass attempts this season) and Vikings rookie Jaren Hall (10 pass attempts). Carr has surpassed 20 fantasy points in each of his last two starts and is facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

While he is probably not a top-1o starter, Derek Carr is arguably the best streaming option available this week for those in need of a quarterback.

QB's to Sit in Week 17

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Ravens)

For the first half of the season, Tua Tagovailoa was putting MVP-type numbers. Through eight games, Tua was on pace for 5,100 yards in the air and 38 touchdowns to go with a 108 passer rating. But since Week 9, Miami's star QB has just eight passing touchdowns in seven games, and he is averaging nearly 50 fewer passing yards per contest. While that is still a 4,000-yard pace, the lack of touchdown production plus several lost fumbles means that Tua is averaging just 13.5 fantasy points per game during that stretch.

Add in a matchup against a Ravens defense full of playmakers, and Tua Tagovailoa should once again be on the bench this weekend.

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. Panthers)

In a season where NFL quarterbacks have suffered injuries at an astonishing rate, Trevor Lawrence is doing everything he can to stay on the field. The third-year QB has battled a variety of ailments that have landed him on the injury report nearly every day in recent weeks. These injuries have hindered his on-field performance, and the Jaguars have lost their last four contests. In four of his last five games, Lawrence has posted a lower fantasy football scorer than in his previous contest, taking him from 32 fantasy points in Week 11 to just nine points in Week 16.

With a stingy Carolina Panthers secondary on the docket, don't expect a big improvement from Trevor Lawrence in Week 17.

Bengals' Jake Browning (vs. Chiefs)

One of the major talking points from the Las Vegas Raiders' upset win over the Kansas Chiefs on Christmas Day was that Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell did not complete a pass after the first quarter. The credit was given to the Raiders for overcoming their lack of offense, but we should also be praising the KC defense. The Chiefs only allowed a pair of field goals on the day and limited Vegas to just 205 total yards (48 in the air).

This stout Kansas City defense is not a welcome sign for Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning, who threw three picks last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.