Although we don't know yet when the Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) PC release date is, we at least know that a demo for the game will be available and that it “won't be too distant in the future”.
In a recent interview with GameInformer, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida (lovingly called Yoshi-P by fans) talked about the progress they've made with the game's PC version. Sadly, he was not able to reveal much information, such as the game's release date, or its system requirements. He did, however, mention that FF16 will be receiving a demo, much like when it was first released on PlayStation 5.
We're looking to release a demo for the PC version as well. Again, we can't really talk about too much in terms of details of when it's going to come out – I think in a little bit more time we'll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing's for sure: It won't be too distant in the future; it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned.
The PC demo serves two purposes. The first is, well, to get players interested in the game. The PlayStation 5 demo for FF16 showed off the game's first chapter, which ended in a cliffhanger of sorts. We won't spoil what exactly is in the demo, but it's enough to get even non-Final Fantasy players interested in the game.
Second, it's so that players can see if their PCs can run FF16. Although Yoshida mentioned that he could not reveal any specifications or system requirements during the interview, he mentioned that he plans to release them ahead of time. Not only that, but the demo would come out at roughly the same time. If Yoshida's words are to be taken at face value, we can expect the demo to come out within a few months or so.
Other than the PC demo, Yoshida also talked about the state of FF16's PC release. According to him, the game was in its “final stages of optimization“. Hopefully, that means that we can get the game before the year ends.
That's all the information we have about FF16's PC demo release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.