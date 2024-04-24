Originally launched back in 2020, the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Yokai Watch collab event makes its return. In this guide, we will show you how to get the event's various rewards, from the minions to the mounts, and even the event-exclusive weapons!

FFXIV – Yokai Watch Collab Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the event's duration. The event will be available from April 24, 2024, at 1:00 AM PDT, and will run until the maintenance period leading up to the release date of Dawntrail. That is, the event will end on April 26, 2024.

FFXIV – Yokai Watch Collab Event Quest

To start the event quests, players must first be at or above level 15 in any class/job. They must also have completed any of the following Main Scenario Quests:

  • The Gridanian Envoy
  • The Lominsan Envoy
  • The Ul'dahn Envoy

 

Once they meet the requirements, players must then head over to Ul'dah, Steps of Nald, where they will find the Poor-heeled Youth at coordinates (X:9.2, Y:9.1). The Poor-heeled Youth will give the player the quest A Complete Game Changer. Upon completion, the player will receive the Yo-kai Watch, a Yo-kai Medal, and a Yo-kai Medallium.

FFXIV – Yokai Watch Medal Farming

Once players receive the Yo-Kai Watch, they must then equip it (Bracelet slot) to start earning Medals. Players can obtain Yo-kai medals by participating in the game's various FATEs. Yo-kai medals have a 100% drop rate as long as the player has the Yo-kai Watch equipped.

It's important to note, however, that the FATEs in the Coerthas Central Highlands and Mor Dhona will not drop medals. Players must also have a Gold or Silver rating for them to receive Yo-kai Medals from a FATE.

As for what to do with these medals, players can exchange them for the various collab minions. These minions are available in The Gold Saucer from Nohi who is located at (X:5.2, Y:6.9). The first Minion players get will be worth 1 Medal, while every minion after is worth 3 Medals each (49 total medals are needed to get all minions).

Here is a full list of minions that players can get:

  • Jibanyan
  • Komasan
  • USApyon
  • Whisper
  • Shogunyan
  • Hovernyan
  • Komajiro
  • Noko
  • Venoct
  • Kyubi
  • Robonyan F-Type
  • Blizzaria
  • Manjimutt
  • Lord Enma
  • Lord Ananta
  • Zazel
  • Damona

Any medals that players still have in their inventory from the event's original run can still be used in this event. Additionally, unlocking all 17 minions will allow players to buy the Yo-kai Watch Framer's kit from Nohi using Manderville Gold Saucer points (MGP).

FFXIV Yokai Watch Weapons

Other than minions, players can also receive various Yo-kai Weapons. Each of the 17 minions corresponds to their own Yo-kai Weapon, with all jobs except Reaper and Sage having a unique weapon.

To get the weapons, players must first unlock the weapon's corresponding Yo-kai Minion. Then, they must summon said Yo-kai Minion, before heading to specific locations. Once in said location, players must then participate in FATEs in that area alongside the Minion.

Doing so will give players the chance (around 30% according to some players) to get their equipped Minion's Legendary Medal. Additionally, players must have at least a Silver Ranking to be able to get a chance to obtain a Legendary Medal.

Players will need 5 Legendary Medals for their first Yo-kai Weapon, and 10 Legendary Medals for the following ones.

Below are the Weapons that players can get, their corresponding Minions, and the locations whose FATEs players have to participate in:

WeaponMinionFATE Areas
Paw of the Crimson CatJibanyanCentral Shroud
Lower La Noscea
Central Thanalan
Cane of the Shrine GuardianKomasanEast Shroud
Western La Noscea
Eastern Thanalan
Ears of the Moon RabbitUSApyonOuter La Noscea
Middle La NOscea
Western Thanalan
Bow of the White WispWhisperSouth Shroud
Upper La Noscea
Souther Thanalan
Whisker of the Brave Cat
Buckler of the Legendary		ShogunyanLower La Noscea
Central Thanalan
East Shroud
Fang of the Fearless CatHovernyanWestern La Noscea
Eastern Thanalan
South Shroud
Codex of the Shrine GuardianKomajiroCentral Thanalan
East Shroud
Western La Nosccea
Globe of the Lucky SnakeNokoSouthern Thanalan
North Shroud
Outer La Noscea
Spear of the Spark SerpentVenoctMiddle La Noscea
Western Thanalan
Central Shroud
Twintails of the Flame FoxKyubiWestern Thanalan
Central Shroud
Lower La Noscea
Musket of the Metal CatRobonyan F-TypeUpper La Noscea
Souther Thanalan
North Shroud
Staff of the Snow MaidenBlizzariaNorth Shroud
Outer La Noscea
Middle La Noscea
Book of the Eerie MuttManjimuttEastern Thanalan
South Shroud
Upper La Noscea
Gunblade of the Yo-kai KingLord EnmaAll Stormblood Areas
Rapier of the Serpent LordLord AnataAll Heavensward Areas
Katana of the King's CounselZazelAll Heavensward Areas
Glaives of the Dark PrincessDamonaAll Stormblood Areas

FFXIV – Yokai Watch Mounts

Once players have claimed 13 minions, they will receive an achievement: You Must Needs to Befriend Them All I. Once the player has received this achievement, they must make their way to Jonathas, who is located in Old Gridania (X:10.5, Y:6.3). Select Achievement Reward, then Quests to get your Whisper-go mount.

In the same way, upon unlocking 13 Yo-kai Weapons, players will receive the achievement More Inventory Slots, Please IO. This will allow the player to unlock the Whisper A-go-go mount from Jonathas. Unlocking all 17 weapons will give players another achievement, after which they can claim the Jibanyan Couch.

That's all the information we have about the FFXIV – Yokai Watch Collab event, its rewards, and how to unlock them. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.