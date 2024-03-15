Ever since it was first announced back in September 2023, players have been eager for more news about the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). Although no news about the PC release date for FF16 is available, an interview did mention that the game is in its “final stages of optimization.”
Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN
— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023
In a recent interview with GameInformer, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida (lovingly called Yoshi-P by fans) talked about the progress they have made with the game's much-awaited PC version. Sadly, Yoshida was not able to share just when the release date of FF16 on PC was. He did, however, mention that it was “in the final stages of optimization.”
In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now. When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high.
Yoshida also promised that before FF16's PC version comes out, they will announce the system requirements for the game. That way, players will be able to determine if the game can run on their PCs. Yoshida also assures players that the development is going smoothly.
A PC version of FF16 is probably one of the most anticipated games since its exclusive release on PS5 last year. Players, myself included, were hoping that, after the six-month exclusivity period, the PC version would become available. Sadly, this was not the case, with Yoshida himself refuting this. During a previous post, he mentioned that the team spent time and money optimizing the game for the PS5, making sure that it would deliver the best gaming experience possible. Thanks to this, it would not be an easy job to just port it to PC.
This doesn't mean that Yoshida didn't want a PC release, in fact he says that he wants to bring it to PC so that more players can play it. He just wanted to make sure that players understand that it won't be ready by the time the six-month exclusivity period ends. Thankfully, if this interview was of any indication, players won't have to wait long for its arrival.
That's all the information we have about the current state of the FF16 PC version's release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.