The main cast is reprising their roles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and they're being joined by even more acting talent as the ensemble grows larger. Meet the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth voice actors!
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Voice Actors
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29, 2024. It will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5. Players can order the Standard Edition, which includes only the base game, or the Digital Deluxe edition. You can read more about the release, gameplay, and story on our feature here.
Cody Christian reprises his role as Cloud Strife for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. His previous notable roles include Theo Raeken from Teen Wolf, Mike Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, and Asher Adams in the CW series All American.
Cloud is his first and only credited role across video games, voicing him since the 2020 FF7 Remake.
Christian has been nominated in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards as the Choice Summer TV Actor for his portrayal of Theo Raeken in Teen Wolf. His performance as Cloud in FF7 Rmake has also earned him a nomination for the Performer in a Leading Role Category in the 2021 British Academy Games Awards (BAFTA).
The American actress Britt Baron returns as Tifa Lockhart for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Most of her previous roles have been on TV, with the most notable being Justine Biagi on GLOW. Baron has appearances on Chicago P.D., Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer, and Young Justice.
She's also had some experience in voicing for video games. She started voicing Tifa Lockhart since the 2020 remake and has also given voice to characters from Fallout 76, Destiny 2, the Dishonored series, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Briana White – Aerith Gainsborough
Briana White also continues to give voice to Aerith Gainsborough. Her credits include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and the indie feature Occupants.
Apart from her acting and voice roles, she's also a video game focused content creator as Strange Rebel Gaming with millions of views across her multiple platforms.
Prominent voice actress Suzie Yeung voices Yuffie Kisaragi. She has played a lot of roles across anime and video games, including Makima in Chainsaw Man, Eula from Genshin Impact, Hanya from Honkai Star Rail, and Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3 Reload.
Yuffie only made an appearance in the Intergrade DLC of FF7 Remake, and her addition to the main cast of the game is something that many have been looking forward to.
Max Mittelman voices Red XIII, now a playable character in Rebirth! Mittelman also possesses a long list of characters from anime and games that he has portrayed over his years of voice acting, including Arataki Itto from Genshin Impact, Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5, and Saitama from One Punch Man.
Red XIII had a brief appearance in Remake, but he returns as a party member for the 2024 sequel.
John Eric Bentley – Barret Wallace
African-American actor John Eric Bentley reprises Barret in Rebirth. His previous roles as an actor and voice talent include Nick Fury in select Marvel video games and animated series, LeBron James in MultiVersus, and Whiplash from Turbo F.A.S.T.
Tyler Hoechlin, most known for his role as Superman in the Arrowverse series Supergirl and Superman & Lois, returns as Sephiroth. His other television roles include Martin Brewer on 7th Heaven and Derek Hale on Teen Wolf.
As for his voice acting career, the only character he has voiced is Sephiroth, a role that began on the 2020 Remake.
Actor Caleb Pierce will be playing Zack Fair. His previous roles consist of mostly TV appearances, on shows such as Roommates, Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, and Happy Hazel.
He took on the role of Zack since his first appearance in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier in 2021.
Matthew Mercer – Vincent Valentine
Experienced voice actor Matthew Mercer will be playing Vincent Valentine in Rebirth. He has been a long-standing personality as a voice actor, but outside of this, he was also the Dungeon Master for Critical Role and has experience as a game designer.
His roles in anime include Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Mercer also voiced a ton of game characters, including Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, Ganondorf in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cole Cassidy/Jesse McCree in Overwatch, Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5, Goro Majima from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Gangplank and Kindred's Wolf in League of Legends.
J. Michael Tatum – Cid Highwind
J. Michael Tatum will be voicing Cid Highwind. A lot of his roles have been on English dubs of anime, with roles such as Sebastian Michaelis from Black Butler, Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan, and Tenya Iida from My Hero Academia.
As for video games, he voiced Louis from Fire Emblem: Engage, Ichiro Onda from Soul Hackers 2, and received credits on Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless.
Rufus Shinra will still be played by Josh Bowman. He's best known as Daniel Grayson from the TV series Revenge, and has appearances on Doctor Who, Our Girl, Time after Time, and Make It or Break It.
Cissnei will be played by Kayli Mills. Their notable roles include Jecka from Class of '09, Keqing from Genshin Impact, Natsuki Moriyama from Persona 3 Reload, and many other dub work for anime.
Other Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Voice Actors
- Julie Dolan – Elmyra Gainsborough
- Previous Notable Roles:
- Gideon Emery – Biggs
- Previous Notable Roles: Fergus Reid (Wolfenstein), Balthier (Final Fantasy XII), Steve Fox (Tekken Franchise)
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – Chloe
- Previous Notable Roles: Tuk (Avatar: The Way of Water), Gabriella (Best Foot Forward), Rita Raspberry (Princess Power)
- Yuri Lowenthal – Johnny
- Previous Notable Roles: Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel's Spider-Man video game), Marth (Fire Emblem), Protagonist and Ryoji Mochizuki (Persona 3), Yosuke Hanamura (Persona 4), Cecil Harvey (Final Fantasy IV)
- Jonah Scott – Solemn Gus
- Previous Notable Roles: Legoshi (Beastars), Tatsu (Way of the Househusband)
