Continue on Cloud's journey as they find a way to save the world. Here are the details for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
FF7 Rebirth Release Date: February 29, 2024
FF7 REBIRTH – Release Date Announce Trailer
FF7 Rebirth has a release date of February 29, 2024. It will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5. Players can order the Standard Edition, which includes only the base game, or the Digital Deluxe edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following:
- FF7 Rebirth Base Game
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Digital Art Book
- Magic Pot Summoning Materia
- Accessory: Reclaimant Choker
- Armor: Orhcid Bracelet
Players can also buy the Twin Package, which includes both FF7 Rebirth and FF7 Remake Intergrade. Buying the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack is also possible, and includes all of the inclusions of the Digital Deluxe Edition, alongside a copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
A demo of FF7 Rebirth is also available and includes the Nibelheim flashback chapter of the game, as well as a condensed version of the game's open-world segment.
FF7 Rebirth Gameplay
FF7 REBIRTH Gameplay Video
Much like the first game, Rebirth is an action role-playing game. This is different from the original game's turn-based strategy gameplay. In Rebirth, players directly control one of their party members, allowing them to do both physical and magical attacks. While in a fight, the player's Active-Time Battle (ATB) bar will fill up. This fills up slowly over time but can be filled up faster whenever the player does any action. Once the bar is full, players can then use Abilities like Cloud's Braver, Spells like Fira or Cura, or Items like potions. They can also use Limit Breaks or Summons if they are charged up.
Rebirth also brings back the Synergy mechanic, which was first introduced in Episode INTERmission. This allows pairs of party members to perform strong, synchronized attacks. This of course comes at a cost, as the party members' ATB bars will fill up slower following a Synchronized attack.
Rebirth is also different from Remake in that it features a more open-ended overworld. Instead of the large sections that players will explore in every chapter in Remake, they will instead explore a vast open world. Players will have objective markers that will help them figure out where to go next. While traveling on foot is possible, players will also have other ways of traversal. This includes vehicles, as well as a Chocobo, and even something similar to a Segway. Players will be able to explore locations such as Costa Del Sol and the Gold Saucer in Rebirth.
Speaking of the Gold Saucer, Rebirth will allow players to take part in a variety of mini-games. Previous trailers have already given a glimpse of the available mini-games, such as Chocobo Racing, a game version of the bike combat sequence, and a boxing game of sorts.
It is important to note, however, that although FF7 Rebirth is a direct sequel of Remake Intergrade, and is part of a continuous story, players will not be able to carry over their save file from Remake Intergrade to Rebirth. That means they will not be able to carry over their character levels and abilities from one game to the next. Players who have save files from the previous game will receive in-game bonuses, however.
FF7 Rebirth Story
FF7 REBIRTH Final Trailer
FF7 Rebirth continues where Remake ended, with Cloud and his party (consisting of Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and Red XIII) escaping Midgar after their fight with Sephiroth. After defeating Sephiroth and escaping with their lives, the party must explore the land, looking for a way to prevent their Planet from dying, as well as figuring out just what is causing it in the first place. During their travels, they will meet new friends, such as Cid, Vincent Valentine, and Cait Sith.
It is important to note, however, that the FF7 trilogy (currently consisting of Remake Intergrade, Rebirth, and the third game), does have some key differences with the original game. For example, although Rebirth is expected to cover the events of the original game up to the Forgotten Capital, the visit to Wutai will not be included. Additionally, Zack Fair, who died at the end of Crisis Core, is somehow alive. As such, although the flow of the game is the same as the original, players should still look forward to the updated story of the FF7 Remake trilogy.
