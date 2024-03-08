Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, recently shared insights into the significant pay gap between the UFC and boxing during an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast alongside Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, reported by Bleacher report. Ngannou revealed that he earned $600,000 for his last UFC fight in January 2022, a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane to defend his heavyweight title.
While the UFC had proposed a multi-million dollar contract, Ngannou declined, expressing concerns about relinquishing his desired freedom. Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in January 2023, he emphasized the importance of maintaining independence and not ceding all power to the promotion. Ngannou stated He was broke at the time he was the heavyweight champion of the UFC.
Full interview with @francis_ngannou is live now. All this, upcoming fights, and more🥊🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/gzukkmx9Un
— Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) March 7, 2024
Ngannou's departure from the UFC has proven to be a financially rewarding move. His upcoming heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua is estimated to yield approximately $20 million, showcasing the financial appeal of boxing compared to the UFC.
Brian Mazique of Forbes highlighted Ngannou's increased drawing power after his fight against Tyson Fury, where he knocked down the lineal champion before a contentious unanimous decision loss. Ngannou's agent has confirmed an eight-figure payday for the Anthony Joshua bout, as reported by Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal.
Furthermore, Francis Ngannou received $10 million for his fight against heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, solidifying his substantial earnings in his post-MMA career. The athlete's decision to transition to boxing has not only showcased his prowess in the ring but also positioned him for significant financial success beyond the confines of the UFC.