Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has joined forces with boxing heavyweights Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Francis Ngannou in a mysterious venture set to unfold in Saudi Arabia, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese maestro was captured in a photo alongside the boxing legends in Riyadh, showcasing their camaraderie. The star-studded quartet, accompanied by Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Entertainment, hinted at a collaboration that has sparked curiosity among fans.
Tyson Fury, the British boxing sensation, shared the snapshot on Instagram, depicting Ronaldo, Joshua, Ngannou, and Alalshikh with arms around each other. In his caption, Fury playfully expressed his desire to face the winner of Joshua's impending bout against Ngannou.
Turki Alalshikh also took to social media to share the photo, teasing a “big surprises soon” and hinting at a “project with the legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh” to be unveiled in the coming months. The intriguing post has ignited speculation about the nature of this undisclosed venture involving the 39-year-old football legend.
Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia extends beyond this mystery project, as he gears up to watch Anthony Joshua take on Francis Ngannou in Riyadh's Knockout Chaos on Friday. The anticipation surrounding this high-profile gathering of sporting icons has piqued the interest of fans worldwide.
While Cristiano Ronaldo's immediate focus is on his upcoming match with Al-Nassr against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League, the revelation of the undisclosed project in collaboration with the legendary footballer promises to be a headline-grabbing announcement in the months to come. As the football maestro navigates his involvement in this enigmatic undertaking, the world eagerly awaits further details about this unexpected alliance of sports legends.