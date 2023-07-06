Wolf Boy Razor is one of Genshin Impact's release characters! Check out Razor's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Razor Details

“Some say he is an orphan raised by wolves. Others say he is a wolf spirit in human form.

He is most at home in the wild, fighting with claw and thunder. To this day the wolf boy can be found prowling the forest, where he and his wolf pack hunt to survive using nothing more than their animal instincts.”

“Wolf Boy” Razor is a 4-star Electro Claymore character who became available since Genshin Impact's full release. His affiliation is with Wolvendom and Andrius.

Razor's birthday is September 9th, and his constellation is “Lupus Minor” meaning Lessor Wolf.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus Phys DMG, gaining up to 30% at max Ascension.

His English voice actor is Todd Haberkorn, known for voicing Natsu Dragneel in the Fairy Tail series, Metodey in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Shikadai Nara from Boruto.

Razor's Japanese voice actor is Koki Uchiyama, who has done Roxas and Ventus in Kingdom Hearts, V in Devil May Cry, and Ichika Orimura from Infinite Stratos, among his many roles.

Razor Ascension Materials

To fully level Razor up to level 90, he requires the following materials.

168 Wolfhook

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, Rimebiter and Bathysmal Vishap): 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Hilichurl drops: 18 Damaged Mask 30 Stained Mask 36 Ominous Mask

Electro Hypostasis drops: 46 Lightning Prism

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Razor Talent Materials

Each of Razor's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.

Hilichurl drops: 6 Damaged Mask 22 Stained Mask 31 Ominous Mask

Talent Level-Up Materials (available on Mondays and Thursdays): 3 Teachings of Resistance 21 Guide to Resistance 38 Philosophies of Resistance

Stormterror Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Dvalin's Claw

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Razor Skills

Normal Attack: Steel Fang

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder

Hunts his prey using the techniques taught to him by his master and his lupical.

Press

Swings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to opponents in front of Razor.

Upon striking an opponent, Razor will gain an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate.

Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration.

Hold

Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils.

Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor.

In the moment when lightning strikes, you can sometimes glimpse the look of a predator sizing up his prey deep within Razor's eyes.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Press Skill DMG 199.2% 214.14% 229.08% 249% 263.94% 278.88% 298.8% 318.72% 338.64% 358.56% 378.48% 398.4% 423.3% 448.2% 473.1% Hold Skill DMG 295.2% 317.34% 339.48% 369% 391.14% 413.28% 442.8% 472.32% 501.84% 531.36% 560.88% 590.4% 627.3% 664.2% 701.1% Energy Recharge Bonus 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil 20% per Electro Sigil Energy Regenerated 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed Electro Sigil duration 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s Press CD 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s Hold CD 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s

Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Summons the Wolf Within, which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into Elemental Energy for him.

The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.

The Wolf Within

Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG.

Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES.

Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status.

Disables Razor's Charged Attacks.

Increases Razor's resistance to interruption.

These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based off the duration remaining on this skill.

The wolf has awoken. The hunt is on.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Burst DMG 160% 172% 184% 200% 212% 224% 240% 256% 272% 288% 304% 320% 340% 360% 380% Soul Companion DMG 24% Normal Attack DMG 25.8% Normal Attack DMG 27.6% Normal Attack DMG 30% Normal Attack DMG 31.8% Normal Attack DMG 33.6% Normal Attack DMG 36% Normal Attack DMG 38.4% Normal Attack DMG 40.8% Normal Attack DMG 43.2% Normal Attack DMG 45.6% Normal Attack DMG 48% Normal Attack DMG 51% Normal Attack DMG 54% Normal Attack DMG 57% Normal Attack DMG Normal ATK SPD Bonus 26% 28% 30% 32% 34% 36% 37% 38% 39% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% Electro RES Bonus 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% 80% Duration 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s Energy Cost 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80

Passive Talents

Wolvensprint

Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Awakening

Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%.

Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.

Hunger

When Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%.

Razor Constellations

Wolf's Instinct

Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s.

Suppression

Increases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%.

Soul Companion

Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Bite

When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s.

Sharpened Claws

Increases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Lupus Fulguris

Every 10s, Razor's sword charges up, causing the next Normal Attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor's ATK as Electro DMG.

When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an opponent will grant Razor an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.

Razor Introduction: A semi-feral boy raised by wolves who hunts among the dense forests of Wolvendom

Tales of a strange young boy are spreading in Mondstadt.

It is said that he prefers the company of wolves to men, and is a formidable hunter who prowls the forest. He has rarely been sighted, as he keeps his distance from other humans.

Some say he is an orphan raised by wolves. Others say he is a wolf spirit in human form…

As the rumours grow, so does the mystery surrounding this Wolf Boy.

All the while, Razor the Wolf Boy stands today on a mountaintop, basking in the warm sunlight, with his family — his “Lupical” — of wolves by his side.

Other Razor Details

His outfit is called Wild Sprint.

Razor's outfit. Rough and ready clothes suited for running out in the wilderness.

His signature dish is Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, made by cooking Mondstadt Hash Brown with Razor.

Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Razor's specialty. Carefully shaped to resemble a wolf's paw. You can really feel the effort he has put into trying human cooking.

All data taken from Honey Hunter.