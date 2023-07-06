Wolf Boy Razor is one of Genshin Impact's release characters! Check out Razor's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.
Razor Details
“Some say he is an orphan raised by wolves. Others say he is a wolf spirit in human form.
He is most at home in the wild, fighting with claw and thunder. To this day the wolf boy can be found prowling the forest, where he and his wolf pack hunt to survive using nothing more than their animal instincts.”
“Wolf Boy” Razor is a 4-star Electro Claymore character who became available since Genshin Impact's full release. His affiliation is with Wolvendom and Andrius.
Razor's birthday is September 9th, and his constellation is “Lupus Minor” meaning Lessor Wolf.
His Ascension Stat is Bonus Phys DMG, gaining up to 30% at max Ascension.
His English voice actor is Todd Haberkorn, known for voicing Natsu Dragneel in the Fairy Tail series, Metodey in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Shikadai Nara from Boruto.
Razor's Japanese voice actor is Koki Uchiyama, who has done Roxas and Ventus in Kingdom Hearts, V in Devil May Cry, and Ichika Orimura from Infinite Stratos, among his many roles.
Razor Ascension Materials
To fully level Razor up to level 90, he requires the following materials.
- 168 Wolfhook
- Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, Rimebiter and Bathysmal Vishap):
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- Hilichurl drops:
- 18 Damaged Mask
- 30 Stained Mask
- 36 Ominous Mask
- Electro Hypostasis drops:
- 46 Lightning Prism
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Razor Talent Materials
Each of Razor's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.
- Hilichurl drops:
- 6 Damaged Mask
- 22 Stained Mask
- 31 Ominous Mask
- Talent Level-Up Materials (available on Mondays and Thursdays):
- 3 Teachings of Resistance
- 21 Guide to Resistance
- 38 Philosophies of Resistance
- Stormterror Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Dvalin's Claw
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
Razor Skills
Normal Attack: Steel Fang
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack
- Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.
- At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
Hunts his prey using the techniques taught to him by his master and his lupical.
Press
- Swings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to opponents in front of Razor.
- Upon striking an opponent, Razor will gain an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate.
- Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration.
Hold
- Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils.
- Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor.
In the moment when lightning strikes, you can sometimes glimpse the look of a predator sizing up his prey deep within Razor's eyes.
|Lv1
|Lv2
|Lv3
|Lv4
|Lv5
|Lv6
|Lv7
|Lv8
|Lv9
|Lv10
|Lv11
|Lv12
|Lv13
|Lv14
|Lv15
|Press Skill DMG
|199.2%
|214.14%
|229.08%
|249%
|263.94%
|278.88%
|298.8%
|318.72%
|338.64%
|358.56%
|378.48%
|398.4%
|423.3%
|448.2%
|473.1%
|Hold Skill DMG
|295.2%
|317.34%
|339.48%
|369%
|391.14%
|413.28%
|442.8%
|472.32%
|501.84%
|531.36%
|560.88%
|590.4%
|627.3%
|664.2%
|701.1%
|Energy Recharge Bonus
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|20% per Electro Sigil
|Energy Regenerated
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
|Electro Sigil duration
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|18s
|Press CD
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|6s
|Hold CD
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
|10s
Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
Summons the Wolf Within, which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into Elemental Energy for him.
The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.
The Wolf Within
- Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG.
- Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES.
- Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status.
- Disables Razor's Charged Attacks.
- Increases Razor's resistance to interruption.
These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based off the duration remaining on this skill.
The wolf has awoken. The hunt is on.
|Lv1
|Lv2
|Lv3
|Lv4
|Lv5
|Lv6
|Lv7
|Lv8
|Lv9
|Lv10
|Lv11
|Lv12
|Lv13
|Lv14
|Lv15
|Burst DMG
|160%
|172%
|184%
|200%
|212%
|224%
|240%
|256%
|272%
|288%
|304%
|320%
|340%
|360%
|380%
|Soul Companion DMG
|24% Normal Attack DMG
|25.8% Normal Attack DMG
|27.6% Normal Attack DMG
|30% Normal Attack DMG
|31.8% Normal Attack DMG
|33.6% Normal Attack DMG
|36% Normal Attack DMG
|38.4% Normal Attack DMG
|40.8% Normal Attack DMG
|43.2% Normal Attack DMG
|45.6% Normal Attack DMG
|48% Normal Attack DMG
|51% Normal Attack DMG
|54% Normal Attack DMG
|57% Normal Attack DMG
|Normal ATK SPD Bonus
|26%
|28%
|30%
|32%
|34%
|36%
|37%
|38%
|39%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|Electro RES Bonus
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|Duration
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|15s
|CD
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|20s
|Energy Cost
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
Passive Talents
Wolvensprint
- Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.
- Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.
Awakening
- Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%.
- Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.
Hunger
- When Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%.
Razor Constellations
Wolf's Instinct
- Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s.
Suppression
- Increases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%.
Soul Companion
- Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Bite
- When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s.
Sharpened Claws
- Increases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Lupus Fulguris
- Every 10s, Razor's sword charges up, causing the next Normal Attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor's ATK as Electro DMG.
When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an opponent will grant Razor an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.
Razor Introduction: A semi-feral boy raised by wolves who hunts among the dense forests of Wolvendom
Tales of a strange young boy are spreading in Mondstadt.
It is said that he prefers the company of wolves to men, and is a formidable hunter who prowls the forest. He has rarely been sighted, as he keeps his distance from other humans.
Some say he is an orphan raised by wolves. Others say he is a wolf spirit in human form…
As the rumours grow, so does the mystery surrounding this Wolf Boy.
All the while, Razor the Wolf Boy stands today on a mountaintop, basking in the warm sunlight, with his family — his “Lupical” — of wolves by his side.
Other Razor Details
His outfit is called Wild Sprint.
- Razor's outfit. Rough and ready clothes suited for running out in the wilderness.
His signature dish is Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, made by cooking Mondstadt Hash Brown with Razor.
- Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.
- Razor's specialty. Carefully shaped to resemble a wolf's paw. You can really feel the effort he has put into trying human cooking.
