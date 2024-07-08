Jordan Pickford’s outstanding performance helped England secure a dramatic victory over Switzerland in a penalty shootout. The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, but Pickford's crucial save ensured England won 5-3 on penalties, earning them a place in the semi-finals against Holland.

Pickford’s success was not just down to luck. The England goalkeeper had a clever trick up his sleeve: a cheat sheet taped to his water bottle. This sheet had specific instructions for each Swiss player’s penalty habits. For instance, next to Manuel Akanji's name, Pickford had written: “dive left.” Following this advice, he saved Akanji's penalty, setting the tone for the shootout.

As the penalties began, fans noticed Pickford walking away from the goal towards his water bottle, seemingly delaying his return. This tactic gave him time to glance at his cheat sheet and prepare for each kick. The referee, however, quickly noticed this and warned Pickford, preventing him from repeating the strategy for the rest of the shootout. Despite this, Pickford’s preparation proved invaluable.

Jordan Pickford's penalty preparation pays off for England

When facing Xherdan Shaqiri’s penalty, Pickford guessed correctly and dived the right way, but narrowly missed the save. For Fabian Schar’s kick, however, Pickford deviated from his plan. Instead of following his cheat sheet’s instruction to dive left, he faked a dive left and went right, allowing Schar to score.

Pickford's meticulous preparation showcases his dedication and strategic thinking. His water bottle notes were visible to viewers, who noticed his deliberate approach before each penalty. Despite the referee’s intervention, Pickford remained focused and adaptive, demonstrating his resilience and quick thinking under pressure.

Pickford’s track record in penalty shootouts is impressive. He saved a crucial penalty in the 2018 World Cup shootout against Colombia. In the Nations League in 2019, he not only saved but also scored a penalty against Switzerland. In the Euro 2021 final against Italy, Pickford saved two penalties, though England ultimately lost.

After the match against Switzerland, Pickford shared his thoughts on the referee’s actions and his preparation. He explained, “The referee didn’t let me do my usual process, so I had to adapt tonight. I like to give the lads a ball for a bit of calm and focus. I could only do it on the first one, and luckily I saved it. I trust my process and what I do, and I’ll save one. But massive respect to the lads; they stepped up to score all five the way they did – huge credit.”

Pickford’s ability to stay composed and follow his research played a vital role in England’s victory. His performance not only highlights his skills as a goalkeeper but also his mental strength and preparation. The cheat sheet on his water bottle exemplifies his attention to detail and commitment to the team’s success.

In addition to his penalty-saving prowess, Pickford's leadership and calm presence are crucial for England. His method of handing the ball to teammates before each penalty kick aims to instill confidence and reduce anxiety, a small gesture that can make a big difference in high-pressure situations.

The semi-final against Holland will be another significant test for Pickford and the England team. Pickford's form and confidence will be key factors as they prepare for this crucial match. His impressive penalty record and ability to perform under pressure make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Pickford's penalty heroics were a key factor in England's shootout win over Switzerland. His strategic preparation and quick adaptation under pressure underscore his importance to the team. As England moves forward to face Holland in the semi-finals, Pickford's form and confidence will be crucial. His dedication and impressive penalty-saving record continue to make him an essential player for England.