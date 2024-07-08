After going viral, Haliey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah Girl, may be heading to the small screen in a reality TV series. With the latest move taken by Welch, she is making the most of her time in the spotlight.

TMZ is reporting that Welch is drawing interest from Hollywood executives. A reality TV series based on her life could be in the works. TMZ’s report adds that “big-name showrunners and producers are reaching out to people in Haliey’s orbit to discuss what kind of show they can create as a vehicle for her bubbly personality.”

Her viral moment is not the only thing drawing interest for the Hawk Tuah Girl. Welch is reportedly drawing interest from executives because she is “relatable and humorous.” Some believe she showcased this during her appearance on the Barstool podcast.

It could be a while before Welch makes her move. TMZ added that her management team spent the Fourth of July weekend meeting with producers and talent agencies to figure out what her next move is. Welch herself spent the holiday weekend on a lake in Tennessee.

This development should not come as a surprise to anyone. Welch has already found representation in The Penthouse, who launched social media channels for her.

If nothing else, Welch is making the most of her time in the spotlight. She has indicated that she hopes to have a comedic career. Perhaps Haliey Welch going to reality TV is the start of the Hawk Tuah Girl’s mainstream career.

Who is the Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch?

The Hawk Tuah Girl, Haliey Welch, went viral for her appearance in a Tim and Dee TV video on YouTube. The original video is nearly 14 minutes long, but Welch makes a brief appearance in a street interview.

When asked how to get over a breakup, Welch quickly replied, ‘The only way to get over one is [to] get under another.” To be clear, she has four guys on her roster.

Later in Welch’s appearance, she was asked what move during sex makes a man go “crazy.” Her iconic response is what made her a social media sensation overnight: “You gotta give ’em that hawk tuah and spit on that thang,” she quickly replied.

She immediately began taking advantage of her newfound fame. TMZ also reported that Welch filed for two trademarks for “Hawk Tuah.” The first was for apparel and the other was for entertainment services such as comedy “podcasts and live comedy shows.”

As of July 3, Welch had made over $65,000 in merchandise sales. Rolling Stone reported that Fathead Thread had sold over 2,000 hats at $32.78 a pop ($50 for a signed one).

So many people aspire to become famous and do not succeed. Social media has created so many sensations from Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, but few can keep the spotlight on them.

Ironically, both D’Amelio and Rae have made similar moves to Welch. They both led reality TV series — The D’Amelio Show and Addison Rae Goes Home — as the Hawk Tuah Girl could soon do.