As Euro 2024 unfolds, the excitement on the field continues to captivate football fans around the world. While predictions for the tournament winner abound, there is an equally enthralling race happening within the competition – the battle for the coveted Golden Boot. Players from various nations have showcased their talent, aiming to become the tournament's top scorer. Let's delve into the performances of the top 5 contenders who are still in the semi-finals, each with the potential to add more goals to their record.

Cody Gakpo (3 goals)

Netherlands' Prolific Forward Cody Gakpo, the Liverpool forward representing the Netherlands, has made a significant impact in the tournament. In the Oranje's opening game, Gakpo found the back of the net in their 2-1 victory over Poland. Despite a 2-3 loss to Austria during the group stage, Gakpo demonstrated his skills by scoring and assisting against Romania in the Round of 16, helping the team secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Dani Olmo (2 goals)

Spain's Creative Force Dani Olmo, a key player for Spain, has showcased his versatility and goal-scoring ability throughout Euro 2024. In the match against Albania, Olmo contributed an assist to Ferran Torres' solitary goal. He continued his impressive form by scoring against Georgia in Spain's convincing 4-1 win during the group stage. Olmo's brilliance shone once again in the quarter-finals, where he scored and provided an assist in Spain's thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany.

England's Rising Star Jude Bellingham, the promising young talent from Real Madrid representing England, has proven himself on the Euro 2024 stage. Bellingham's contributions were vital to England's success, as he scored a crucial goal in their win against Serbia. The young star further solidified his impact in the Round-of-16 clash against Slovakia, scoring an injury-time goal that propelled England into the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane (2 goals)

England's Lethal Finisher Harry Kane, a great striker for both England and his club, has left his mark on Euro 2024. Kane opened his goal-scoring account in the second group game, showcasing his clinical finishing ability. In the Round-of-16 encounter against Slovakia, Kane added another goal to his tally, securing England's path to the quarter-finals. As a proven goal-scorer, Kane remains a strong contender for the Golden Boot. However, his recent struggles in form might give more way to youngsters like Bellingham to take over.

France's Dynamic Forward Kylian Mbappe, the masked superstar bound for Real Madrid, hasn't displayed his immense talent for France in Euro 2024. In the opening match against Austria, Mbappe's skill and pressure resulted in an own goal by Maximilian Wober, leading France to a 1-0 victory. Mbappe continued to make his presence felt by scoring from the spot in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Poland. With his exceptional speed and goal-scoring ability, Mbappe cannot be underestimated in the race for the Golden Boot, eventough he is yet to show his goal-scoring skills on the field.

As the Euro 2024 tournament reaches its crucial stages, the competition for the Golden Boot intensifies. Cody Gakpo, Dani Olmo, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe have emerged as the top contenders for this prestigious title. Each player has showcased their unique skills and contributed significantly to their respective national teams. As the semi-finals approach, football fans eagerly anticipate witnessing these talented individuals continue to add to their goal-scoring records. The race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot is far from over, and the final outcome remains uncertain.