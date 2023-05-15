Former Ohio State football commit Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to the Georgia football program, and he has an unorthodox connection to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dylan Raiola is the son of former Detroit Lions offensive linaman Dominic Raiola, who snapped to Matthew Stafford when he was playing for the Lions. Dylan Raiola’s choice to play for the Georgia football program means that he will be playing for the same offensive coordinator that Stafford played under when he was at Georgia. Mike Bobo is taking over the offensive coordinator role after Todd Monkey departed to become the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Bobo was the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 to 2014 under Mark Richt. He then was the head coach at Colorado state, then spent 2020 with South Carolina as an offensive coordinator and interim head coach. He spent one year with Auburn as an offensive coordinator in 2021, before returning to the Georgia staff as an offensive analyst in 2022. Now, he is back in the role of offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.

Stafford played under Bobo for three seasons from 2006 through 2008, before being drafted by the Lions. His best season came in his junior year in 2008.

Dylan Raiola is the number one overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, and Bulldogs fans hope he can have similar success to Matthew Stafford as a quarterback for Georgia. With the program that Kirby Smart has built, it would be a surprise if Georgia does not contend with Raiola on the team.