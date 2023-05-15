Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Texas Football’s Arch Manning is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class. However, in Dylan Raiola, Georgia just landed the new hottest QB on the block.

Raiola committed to the Bulldogs on Monday. Now that he’s locked in with Georgia, one SEC coach believes the quarterback has sky-high potential, via Matt Zenitz of on3.

“In my opinion, he has a higher ceiling than Arch,” the anonymous offensive SEC coach said.

The five-star commit is ranked as the best overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, via on3. Before choosing Georgia, Raiola had offers from schools such as USC, Ohio State and Alabama.

Dylan Raiola showed off his talent with a strong sophomore season in which he threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns. He transferred to a Florida high school in 2022, where he threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns. Now, he comes to the Bulldogs with plenty of hype and perhaps a path to a potential future starting opportunity.

While Raiola might be the darling of the 2024 class, Arch Manning claims that role in 2023. Coming from the same Manning family that produced Peyton and Eli, Arch is already expected to be a star in Texas. When it comes to hyped up QB prospect, there may not be one with brighter lights shining on them than Manning.

He’ll have to wait until 2024, but Raiola is looking to take that shine. As he joins the Bulldogs, the quarterback is looking to ensure that Georgia remains at a championship caliber. One anonymous SEC coach believes Raiola has the potential to help Georgia reach even greater heights.