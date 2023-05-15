Ryan Day and the Ohio State Football program once held commitments from quarterback Dylan Raiola and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, but Raiola decommitted and is now committed to the Georgia football program to play for Kirby Smart. Georgia is said to be attempting to flip Smith’s deletion to Georgia, and Smith admitted that Raiola’s decision is an important factor for him.

“Georgia getting Dylan means a lot to me any my interest in them,” Smith told Chad Simmons of On3.com. “I have to really give Georgia a look now that they have Dylan.”

Dylan Raiola is not only the top quarterback in the 2024 college football recruiting class, he the top overall recruit in the class period, according to 247Sports. Jeremiah Smith is the top wide receiver in the class, and he is right behind Raiola as the second overall recruit in the class. Both ending up at the Georgia football program could spell trouble for the rest of college football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There was a time when Ryan Day thought that he would land both of them, now it seems like a distinct possibility that both will end up at the Georgia football program with Kirby Smart. Ohio State is still in the running for Smith, and has an official visit scheduled, but Georgia and Florida have official visits scheduled, according to Simmons. Smith spoke on Georgia as a program.

“It was a great visit overall,” Smith said, via Simmons. “I wanted to see more things and meet Coach Kirby (Smart) too, but he was on vacation… Georgia is a cool program. They’ve won two national championships. How can you not like Georgia? They have a great defense. They have a spread offense that can pass the ball and run the ball. They have balance.”

It will be intriguing to see whether Smith follows Raiola to Georgia, or decides to go elsewhere.