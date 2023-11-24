Georgia faces Georgia Tech. Our college football odds series includes our Georgia Georgia Tech prediction, odds, and pick for Week 13.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in a very familiar place. They enter their annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech on Thanksgiving weekend with no losses. They are about to play in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. They are getting closer to the College Football Playoff and a shot at the national championship. There has not been a three-peat college football national champion since Minnesota from 1934 through 1936. The Dawgs are trying to make history, and they don't want to let Georgia Tech, of all teams, spoil the party.

Georgia Tech is a very curious team. The Yellow Jackets will go to a bowl game this year because they have managed to win six games in 11 tries, but how they arrived at their 6-5 record is not what most people would have predicted. Tech beat Miami on the road and took down North Carolina at home. However, the Jackets also got blown out at home by Boston College and Bowling Green. Most people would have predicted Tech would lose to Miami and Carolina but beat Boston College and Bowling Green. Georgia Tech plays up to and down to the competition, which means that against Georgia, the Jackets are going to be fired up. Will Georgia smother Tech, however? The Dawgs have usually blasted the Jackets in recent years. We will see if Tech can reverse that trend here in Week 13.

Here are the Georgia-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Georgia Tech Odds

Georgia Bulldogs: -24.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +24.5 (-110)

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How To Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ABC

TV: ABC

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs actually struggled a lot last year against Georgia Tech and got off to a very, very slow start, but they still woke up and won by 23. Georgia played a below-average game and still won by more than three touchdowns. If Georgia plays an above-average game, given all of its talent and muscle, it should be able to win this game by at least 30 points if not 35. Georgia sets the gold standard in college football, and it regularly puts its foot down when it plays its in-state rival near the end of the season.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets, as noted above, play to the level of their competition. They beat North Carolina. They gave 10-1 Louisville a very tough game and scored 28 points in one quarter versus the Cardinals. They won at Miami. They have a way of playing their best and being very pesky against good teams, while they let down their guard against the bad teams. They're going to a bowl game this December, too, which should make every player on the team even more excited to play this game. It's not the final time the Jackets will take the field in 2023. That will boost the mood in the locker room before kickoff.

Georgia in 2023 is not as good as it was in 2022. That might not matter, since national championships are won by being better than the competition in one year, not the previous one. Georgia might still be the best team in America, but it doesn't have the explosiveness of last year's team. That could enable Georgia Tech to stay close enough to cover.

Final Georgia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Georgia is far better but is playing a trap game the week before facing Alabama in the SEC title game.

Final Georgia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +24.5