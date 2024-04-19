It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
Georgia football wants to get back to the top of college football
The Georgia football team looked unstoppable for a couple years there when they won back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs had been close leading up to that 2021 season, and then they finally broke through. The 2022 season was a different type of dominant, however. Georgia finished the season 15-0 and their win over TCU in the national title game was one of the most lopsided national title games ever.
Georgia football came into the 2023 season looking to win a third straight national title, but Alabama had different plans. The Bulldogs had everything go to plan in the regular season as they took care of business each week. It wasn't super flashy or loud, but the Bulldogs just kept winning and held a top ranking in college football. Then, Georgia lost against Alabama in the SEC title game, and they dropped all the way out of the top-four rankings after going into the game ranked #1. Just like that, one little slip up cost the Bulldogs their season.
In bowl season, Georgia football went to the Orange Bowl to take on Florida State. Both teams felt like they should've made the College Football Playoff, and the Bulldogs really wanted to prove that. They dominated the Seminoles and ended up winning 63-3.
Now, Georgia is getting ready for the next season, and they want to return to the mountaintop of college football. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent on their team and they are expected to be one of the best teams in college football yet again. However, there is always room for improvement. The spring transfer portal window will provide the Bulldogs with a chance to improve their roster even more and tighten up the most important position groups. Here are a few players that they should consider taking a looking at.
Jason Zandamela, OL, USC
Jason Zandamela is one player that really every big team should be looking at right now. He was a member of the 2024 recruiting class, but things quickly didn't work out for him at USC and he is looking to find a new home. He is currently the highest ranked player in the transfer portal. Zandamela was a top-50 recruit out of high school and he is expected to have a great college career. It doesn't matter what style of football you play, everyone needs good offensive lineman no matter what. Football games are won at the line of scrimmage, so tightening up those position groups is crucial.
Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
Tacario Davis is in the transfer portal and is leaving Arizona. He should provide a good boost to whatever secondary he ends up playing in. Davis took a big leap in his sophomore season and had a solid year for the Wildcats last year. He still has a lot of eligibility, and he is currently one of the best available players in the transfer portal. Defense wins championships, and Georgia has had a championship level defense during their recent run of dominance. Davis could be a guy that gives them some extra help on that side of the ball.
Sam Brown, WR, Houston
A potential offensive weapon that Georgia football could take a look at in the transfer portal is Sam Brown. Brown has a ton of experience as he has four years of college football under his belt, and his next school will be his third. He played at West Virginia before transferring to Houston. Last season, Brown had a big year for the Cougars as he hauled in 62 receptions for 815 yards and three touchdowns. That is the best season that he has had in his career, and he is looking to get even better at his new home.
Georgia should compete for a national title once again next season, and they will likely make some noise in the transfer portal this offseason as well.