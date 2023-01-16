The 2022 college football season is officially in the books, which means teams need to start thinking about 2023. With National Signing Day getting closer, it’s time to address some of Georgia football’s biggest needs ahead of Feb. 1.

After not winning the national title for more than 40 years, the Bulldogs managed to win back-to-back championships. Georgia defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the largest margin in a bowl game ever. The team also became just the third team to complete a season 15-0 in the modern era.

But the recent success will likely come with a price. Many of Georgia’s key players have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett and unanimous All-American Jalen Carter are some of the names that played their final games for the Bulldogs in the CFP.

That means that the program’s recruiting carries even more importance. Those new additions will not only have the pressure of playing for a big school but will have to follow one of the best teams in Georgia’s history.

With that being said, here are the biggest recruiting needs for the Georgia Bulldogs before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Defensive Line

During Early Signing Day in late December, the Bulldogs secured five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson over Ohio State and Florida. He is No. 2 in the nation for his position. They also got four-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba, who is in the top 10 for his position.

While these players should certainly make an impact right away, Georgia is losing a lot of defenders this offseason. Carter is projected to be one of the top picks of the 2023 NFL Draft and outside linebacker Nolan Smith has also declared for the draft.

Carter and Smith played important roles in Georgia’s national titles. They were key cogs in the Bulldogs’ top-tier rushing defense over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs allowed 77.1 yards on the ground across 15 games, the best mark in FBS. Although Smith missed the second half of the season due to an injury, his experience and aggressiveness was missed in the game against Ohio State.

Ensuring the defensive line is a force of nature for years to come is a key component for the Bulldogs’ recruiting approach, as evidenced through Wilson and M’Pemba, and they should continue to build on the strong foundation they’ve established.

Offensive Tackle

Thanks to the team’s dominating performance against TCU, some Georgia players are seeing their draft stock rise. That is the case for offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Although he is just a redshirt sophomore, he has the potential of being a first-round pick in April, which means the Bulldogs may need to find his replacement earlier than expected.

Jones was part of the offensive line that helped Georgia have one of the most dangerous offenses in the country. The team produced 501.1 total yards per contest, good for No. 5 in the nation. Additionally, the Bulldogs allowed just 2.33 sacks per game.

From the current roster, Amarius Mims seems to be in contention for Jones’ starting job. The sophomore appeared in 12 games in the 2022 season, all as a reserve.

While Mims should have a breakout season ahead of him, Georgia’s offensive line is taking a big hit. That means that bringing more players to create competition and depth at the front five should be beneficial. With Stetson Bennett’s college career officially in the history books, ensuring his replacement is well-protected should be a priority for the Bulldogs going forward.