Four days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were on top of the college football world after winning the national championship by a 65-7 margin over TCU. While much of the team and all of the fans can still bask in the victory, head coach Kirby Smart has transfer issues to consider.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Georgia LB MJ Sherman has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz. More: https://t.co/NVivRgpIMRpic.twitter.com/WPWziFeHJP — On3 (@On3sports) January 13, 2023

Several Georgia players have put their name in the transfer portal. Linebacker MJ Sherman is the 8th Bulldog to announce that he is prepared to leave the school and continue his career elsewhere.

The 6-2, 250-pound Sherman played in all 15 games for the unbeaten Bulldogs, but he contributed just 5 tackles, .5 tackles for loss and .5 sack. Sherman may be able to make a much greater contribution at another school that does not have the depth of talent at the linebacker position that the Bulldogs possess.

Sherman joins CB Jaheim Singletary, LB Trezmen Marshall, OL Jacob Hood, TE Brett Seither, TE Ryland Goede and TE Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. DE Bill Norton put his name in the portal in December and will be going to Arizona.

While the number of players in the portal is somewhat alarming, Kirby Smart certainly has the talent on his roster and in the pipeline to keep the Bulldogs at or near the top of the heap in college football.

Running back Daijun Edwards ran for 771 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior, and he appears to be the team’s dominant running back. TE Brock Bowers is a special talent at his position, after catching 63 passes for 942 yards and 7 touchdowns.