By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett has taken his final collegiate snap. With the Bulldogs leading TCU 52-7 in the College Football Playoffs National Championship, Bennett has received his curtain call at the start of the fourth quarter.

Stetson Bennett walks off for the final time as a Georgia Bulldog 🏈 -304 passing yards

-39 rushing yards

-6 total touchdowns What a way to go out 🏆🏆pic.twitter.com/1tiRr2te6H — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 10, 2023

On his way to leading Georgia to a second straight National Championship, Bennett stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the game throwing for 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. On the ground he added three carries for 39 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns.

With Stetson Bennett leading the charge, Georgia has quickly turned into one of college football elite programs.

Last season, in his first year as Georgia’s solidified QB1, Bennett stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the year throwing for 2,862 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 259 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 56 total carries.

This past season, even while losing several stars on offense, Bennett once again put up big numbers. Including his performance in the National Championship, he threw for 4,127 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett himself has put himself among college football greats with his performances over the past two seasons. After struggling to earn playing time, and even spending time in junior college, Bennett has now etched his name into the history of the sport. And he does so in the biggest way possible. He leaves Georgia with a starting record of 29-3 and arguably the greatest resume of any quarterback in the modern era.