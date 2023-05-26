MLB action rolls on Friday night as we bring you another prediction and pick for this matchup between National League teams looking to build up a winning streak. The San Francisco Giants (25-25) will visit the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) for the second game of this series. The Giants won the first game 5-0. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants-Brewers prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants are currently in third-place in the NL West and sit 5.5 games back of the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have been especially hot as of late and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They managed to shut the Brewers out in the first game of this series by winning 5-0. Alex Wood (LHP) will be their likely starter in this one.

The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the NL Central and have a 1.5-game lead on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stumbling early in the season, the Brewers have found their footing and emerged as the favorites to win the Central Division if they can stave off the Pirates. They’ll need to string some wins together to avoid losing their lead as they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Freddy Peralta (RHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Giants-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +114

Milwaukee Brewers: -134

Over (8): -106

Under (8): -114

How To Watch Giants vs. Brewers

TV: NBC Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants come into this game with the confidence of shutting down this Brewers team in their last outing. In that game, Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with a homer and gave the Giants a huge boost with his bat. The Giants also put together a designed bullpen game and notched the shutout as six separate pitchers took the mound for the Giants. It proved to be a good strategy for a dangerous Brewers team and the Giants will hope that their workhorse Alex Wood could produce similar results.

Alex Wood marches out with a 0-0 record thru 20 innings of work. It’ll be his first action as a starter for the Giants after some solid seasons with the Diamondbacks. Wood will look to keep his control and limit the action needed from the bullpen today. He’s managed to strike out 21 batters thus far while giving up just as many hits, so look for Wood to be aggressive in his pitching today. If the Brewers’ bats continue to struggle, the Giants could snag another win here.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have found their identity as a team and are in control of the NL Central. The race, however, is very close with the Pirates enjoying a good season and the Cubs surging, so it’ll be important for the Brewers to capitalize on these games at home. They’re 15-10 when playing at Miller Park and have been able to see the ball well in their recent stretches, but would like to see some of their success transfer onto the road. They’re also 11-15 when listed as the favorite, a spot they’ll be in today.

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound with a 5-3 record on 4.15 ERA thru 52 IP. He’s been their most consistent starter this year and has done a good job limiting the home run ball while striking out 52 batters. Peralta loves pitching at home as he’s 4-1 and posts just a 2.43 ERA. If Peralta can find his control in this one, he should provide enough cushion for the Brewers’ bats to get going in this one. It’ll take a few runs for them to stave off the Giants this time around.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Giants would be a clear pick to win this game given their last performance against the Brewers, but the Brewers have the sizable pitching advantage in this one and will be playing behind the better slinger. It’ll be a matter of whether they can get their bats going, but they should be able to avoid going scoreless for another game. With the prediction, let’s side with the Giants to get another win in Milwaukee as the underdogs, a spot they’ve gone 17-11 on the year.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (+114)